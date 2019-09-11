Reviewing Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CTXR)’s and Applied Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:APLT)’s results

Both Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXR) and Applied Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:APLT) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -0.81 0.00 Applied Therapeutics Inc. 9 0.00 N/A -4.17 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Applied Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -52.4% -46.2% Applied Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Applied Therapeutics Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 1.6% and 0%. Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 42.8%.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. 21.62% 35% 35% 36.36% -49.06% 29.81% Applied Therapeutics Inc. 0.22% 10.32% 0% 0% 0% -3.3%

For the past year Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bullish trend while Applied Therapeutics Inc. had bearish trend.

Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapeutic products. The company develops Mino-Lok product, which has completed Phase IIb clinical trials for the treatment of catheter related bloodstream infections; and Hydrocortisone-Lidocaine Cream for the treatment of mild to moderate hemorrhoids. It has a collaboration and license agreement with Alpex Pharma S.A. to develop and commercialize orally disintegrating tablet formulations of pharmaceutical products in United States, Canada, and Mexico. Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Cranford, New Jersey.