Reviewing Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CTXR)’s and Agenus Inc. (NASDAQ:AGEN)’s results

This is therefore a contrasting of the dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation in Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXR) and Agenus Inc. (NASDAQ:AGEN). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -0.81 0.00 Agenus Inc. 3 3.71 N/A -0.80 0.00

Table 1 highlights Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Agenus Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Agenus Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -52.4% -46.2% Agenus Inc. 0.00% 65.6% -54.1%

Risk and Volatility

A beta of 0.47 shows that Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 53.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Agenus Inc.’s 1.81 beta is the reason why it is 81.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 1 while its Quick Ratio stands at 1. The Current Ratio of rival Agenus Inc. is 1.7 and its Quick Ratio is has 1.7. Agenus Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Agenus Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Agenus Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

On the other hand, Agenus Inc.’s potential upside is 61.29% and its average target price is $5.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 1.6% of Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 33.6% of Agenus Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held 42.8% of Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. Comparatively, Agenus Inc. has 24.18% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. 21.62% 35% 35% 36.36% -49.06% 29.81% Agenus Inc. 0.42% -18.03% -4.74% -30.75% 29.57% 1.26%

For the past year Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. was more bullish than Agenus Inc.

Summary

Agenus Inc. beats Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. on 6 of the 8 factors.

Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapeutic products. The company develops Mino-Lok product, which has completed Phase IIb clinical trials for the treatment of catheter related bloodstream infections; and Hydrocortisone-Lidocaine Cream for the treatment of mild to moderate hemorrhoids. It has a collaboration and license agreement with Alpex Pharma S.A. to develop and commercialize orally disintegrating tablet formulations of pharmaceutical products in United States, Canada, and Mexico. Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Cranford, New Jersey.

Agenus Inc., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, focuses on the discovery and development of therapies that engage the bodyÂ’s immune system for patients suffering with cancer. The company offers Retrocyte Display, an antibody discovery platform for the identification of fully-human and humanized monoclonal antibodies; SECANT yeast display, an antibody discovery platform used for the generation of novel monoclonal antibodies; and phage display technologies. It is also developing checkpoint modulating antibody candidates targeting GITR, OX40, TIM-3, and LAG-3. In addition, the company develops vaccine programs, such as Prophage cancer vaccine candidate; AutoSynVax, a synthetic cancer vaccine program targeting the neo-epitope landscape in cancer patients; and PhosPhoSynVax, a vaccine candidate designed to induce immunity against a novel class of tumor specific neo-epitopes. Further, Agenus Inc. develops QS-21 Stimulon, a saponin-based vaccine adjuvant that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of malaria and shingles. The company was formerly known as Antigenics Inc. and changed its name to Agenus Inc. in January 2011. Agenus Inc. was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Lexington, Massachusetts.