Reviewing Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CTXR)’s and Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc. (NASDAQ:GNMX)’s results

As Biotechnology businesses, Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXR) and Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc. (NASDAQ:GNMX), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -0.81 0.00 Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc. N/A 0.00 N/A -0.43 0.00

Table 1 highlights Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -52.4% -46.2% Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc. 0.00% -264.5% -178.4%

Volatility and Risk

Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 53.00% less volatile than S&P 500 due to its 0.47 beta. Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc.’s 24.00% less volatile than S&P 500 which is a result of the 0.76 beta.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 1 while its Current Ratio is 1. Meanwhile, Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc. has a Current Ratio of 1.9 while its Quick Ratio is 1.9. Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 1.6% and 6.4%. About 42.8% of Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share are held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 42.43% of Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. 21.62% 35% 35% 36.36% -49.06% 29.81% Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc. -9.48% -7.97% -32.82% -17.4% -83.14% -76.4%

For the past year Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 29.81% stronger performance while Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc. has -76.4% weaker performance.

Summary

On 4 of the 6 factors Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc.

Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapeutic products. The company develops Mino-Lok product, which has completed Phase IIb clinical trials for the treatment of catheter related bloodstream infections; and Hydrocortisone-Lidocaine Cream for the treatment of mild to moderate hemorrhoids. It has a collaboration and license agreement with Alpex Pharma S.A. to develop and commercialize orally disintegrating tablet formulations of pharmaceutical products in United States, Canada, and Mexico. Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Cranford, New Jersey.

Aevi Genomic Medicine, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops novel therapies for pediatric onset and life-altering diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidates include AEVI-001, a glutamatergic neuromodulator, which is in Phase II/III SAGA trial for a genetically-defined subset of adolescent attention deficit hyperactivity disorder patients with specific mutations in their metabotropic glutamate receptor gene network; and AEVI-002, an anti-light monoclonal antibody that is in Phase I clinical trial for use in severe pediatric onset crohnÂ’s disease. The company was formerly known as Medgenics, Inc. and changed its name to Aevi Genomic Medicine, Inc. in December 2016. Aevi Genomic Medicine, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is based in Wayne, Pennsylvania.