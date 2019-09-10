Reviewing Citigroup Inc. (C)’s and Its Rivals results

As Money Center Banks company, Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) is competing with its competitors based on the dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Citigroup Inc. has 78.9% of its shares owned by institutional investors & an average of 62.68% institutional ownership for its competitors. 0.2% of Citigroup Inc. shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 8.51% of all Money Center Banks companies shares are owned by company insiders.

Profitability

Table 1 has Citigroup Inc. and its peers’ return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Citigroup Inc. 0.00% 9.30% 0.90% Industry Average 27.12% 11.92% 1.18%

Valuation & Earnings

The following data compares Citigroup Inc. and its peers’ gross revenue, valuation and net income.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Citigroup Inc. N/A 66 9.94 Industry Average 3.65B 13.45B 14.06

Citigroup Inc. has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its competitors. With currently lower price-to-earnings ratio Citigroup Inc. is more affordable than its competitors.

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 shows breakdown of current ratings for Citigroup Inc. and its peers.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Citigroup Inc. 0 0 4 3.00 Industry Average 1.00 2.36 1.83 2.50

$86 is the average target price of Citigroup Inc., with a potential upside of 25.02%. As a group, Money Center Banks companies have a potential upside of 35.00%. Citigroup Inc.’s strong average rating and high probable upside, looks like is making analysts believe that the company is more favorable than its peers.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Citigroup Inc. and its competitors.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Citigroup Inc. -2.53% 0.59% 1.72% 10.81% -1.56% 36.69% Industry Average 1.72% 3.31% 5.06% 8.56% 16.38% 17.37%

For the past year Citigroup Inc. was more bullish than its competitors.

Volatility and Risk

Citigroup Inc. is 76.00% more volatile than S&P 500 because the stock has a beta of 1.76. Competitively, Citigroup Inc.’s peers’ beta is 1.07 which is 6.72% more volatile than S&P 500.

Dividends

Citigroup Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Citigroup Inc.’s competitors beat Citigroup Inc. on 4 of the 5 factors.

Citigroup Inc., a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services for consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Citicorp and Citi Holdings. The Citicorp segment offers traditional banking services to retail customers through retail banking, commercial banking, Citi-branded cards, and Citi retail services. It also provides various banking, credit card lending, and investment services through a network of local branches, offices, and electronic delivery systems. In addition, this segment provides wholesale banking products and services, including fixed income and equity sales and trading, foreign exchange, prime brokerage, derivative services, equity and fixed income research, corporate lending, investment banking and advisory services, private banking, cash management, trade finance, and securities services to corporate, institutional, public sector, and high-net-worth clients. As of December 31, 2016, it operated 2,649 branches in 19 countries. The Citi Holdings segment provides consumer loans; and portfolio of securities, loans, and other assets. Citigroup Inc. was founded in 1812 and is based in New York, New York.