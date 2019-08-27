Reviewing Citi Trends Inc. (CTRN)’s and Urban Outfitters Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN)’s results

This is a contrast between Citi Trends Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRN) and Urban Outfitters Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) based on their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Apparel Stores and they also compete with each other.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Citi Trends Inc. 17 0.28 N/A 1.44 10.64 Urban Outfitters Inc. 27 0.56 N/A 2.66 8.95

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Citi Trends Inc. and Urban Outfitters Inc. Urban Outfitters Inc. has higher revenue and earnings than Citi Trends Inc. The business with the higher P/E out of the two companies is considered for more expensive of the two firms currently. Citi Trends Inc. has been trading at a higher P/E ratio than Urban Outfitters Inc., which means that it is at the moment the more expensive of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of Citi Trends Inc. and Urban Outfitters Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Citi Trends Inc. 0.00% 9.2% 5.3% Urban Outfitters Inc. 0.00% 19.8% 11.8%

Risk and Volatility

Citi Trends Inc. is 36.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 because the stock has a beta of 0.64. Urban Outfitters Inc.’s 24.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 volatility due to the stock’s 0.76 beta.

Liquidity

Citi Trends Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.7 while its Quick Ratio is 0.7. On the competitive side is, Urban Outfitters Inc. which has a 1.8 Current Ratio and a 1.1 Quick Ratio. Urban Outfitters Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Citi Trends Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Citi Trends Inc. and Urban Outfitters Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Citi Trends Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Urban Outfitters Inc. 0 7 6 2.46

Meanwhile, Urban Outfitters Inc.’s consensus price target is $31.86, while its potential upside is 41.85%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Citi Trends Inc. and Urban Outfitters Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 93.2% and 80.1%. Citi Trends Inc.’s share held by insiders are 3.2%. Comparatively, 1.1% are Urban Outfitters Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Citi Trends Inc. 1.12% 6.52% -18.52% -26.17% -45.14% -24.72% Urban Outfitters Inc. 3.3% 4.48% -19.83% -26.12% -45.82% -28.28%

For the past year Citi Trends Inc. was less bearish than Urban Outfitters Inc.

Summary

Urban Outfitters Inc. beats Citi Trends Inc. on 9 of the 11 factors.

Citi Trends, Inc. operates as an off-price retailer of urban fashion apparel and accessories. The company offers apparel comprising fashion sportswear for men, women, and children, as well as offerings for newborns, infants, toddlers, boys, and girls; accessories comprising handbags, jewelry, footwear, belts, intimate apparel, scrubs, and sleepwear; and decorative home products, functional home products, beauty products, books, toys, and electronic accessories. It also offers its products through the Internet. The company offers its products primarily to African-Americans in the United States. As of March 23, 2017, it operated 538 stores in 31 states. The company was founded in 1946 and is headquartered in Savannah, Georgia.

Urban Outfitters, Inc. engages in the retail and wholesale of general consumer products. It operates through two segments, Retail and Wholesale. The company retails womenÂ’s and menÂ’s fashion apparel, intimates, footwear, beauty and accessories, home goods, activewear, and electronics for young adults aged 18 to 28 under the Urban Outfitters brand; and assortment, including womenÂ’s casual apparel and accessories, intimates, shoes, beauty, home furnishings, and various gifts and decorative items for women aged 28 to 45 under the Anthropologie brand. It also offers a collection of heirloom quality wedding gowns, bridesmaid frocks, party dresses, assorted jewelry, headpieces, footwear, lingerie, and decorations under the Bhldn brand; and lifestyle home and garden products, antiques, live plants, flowers, wellness products, and accessories under the Terrain brand, as well as operates food and beverage restaurant services. In addition, the company operates Free People retail stores that provide merchandise mix of casual womenÂ’s apparel, intimates, shoes, accessories, activewear, beauty and wellness products, home products, and gifts for women aged 25 to 30. It serves its customers directly through retail stores, Websites, mobile applications, catalogs, and customer contact centers. As of August 15, 2017, the company operated 245 Urban Outfitters stores; 225 Anthropologie Group stores comprising Anthropologie, Bhldn, and Terrain brands in the United States, Canada, and Europe, as well as 130 Free People stores in the United States and Canada; and 12 food and beverage restaurants. It also engages in the wholesale business under the Free People brand that designs, develops, and markets young womenÂ’s contemporary casual apparel and shoes to approximately 1,900 specialty stores and select department stores worldwide. The company was founded in 1970 and is based in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.