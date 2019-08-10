Reviewing Citi Trends Inc. (CTRN)’s and Designer Brands Inc. (NYSE:DBI)’s results

Since Citi Trends Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRN) and Designer Brands Inc. (NYSE:DBI) are part of the Apparel Stores industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Citi Trends Inc. 18 0.24 N/A 1.44 10.64 Designer Brands Inc. 22 0.37 N/A -0.15 0.00

In table 1 we can see Citi Trends Inc. and Designer Brands Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Citi Trends Inc. 0.00% 9.2% 5.3% Designer Brands Inc. 0.00% -1.6% -0.8%

Risk and Volatility

Citi Trends Inc.’s 0.64 beta indicates that its volatility is 36.00% less volatile than that of Standard and Poor’s 500. Designer Brands Inc.’s 21.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 volatility due to the company’s 1.21 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Citi Trends Inc. are 1.7 and 0.7 respectively. Its competitor Designer Brands Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.5 and its Quick Ratio is 0.4. Citi Trends Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Designer Brands Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for Citi Trends Inc. and Designer Brands Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Citi Trends Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Designer Brands Inc. 0 2 0 2.00

Designer Brands Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $24.5 average price target and a 48.76% potential upside.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Citi Trends Inc. and Designer Brands Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 93.2% and 96.9% respectively. Citi Trends Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 3.2%. Comparatively, Designer Brands Inc. has 1% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Citi Trends Inc. 1.12% 6.52% -18.52% -26.17% -45.14% -24.72% Designer Brands Inc. 0.71% -3.31% -18.53% -32.4% -32.18% -25.59%

For the past year Citi Trends Inc. has stronger performance than Designer Brands Inc.

Summary

Citi Trends Inc. beats Designer Brands Inc. on 6 of the 9 factors.

Citi Trends, Inc. operates as an off-price retailer of urban fashion apparel and accessories. The company offers apparel comprising fashion sportswear for men, women, and children, as well as offerings for newborns, infants, toddlers, boys, and girls; accessories comprising handbags, jewelry, footwear, belts, intimate apparel, scrubs, and sleepwear; and decorative home products, functional home products, beauty products, books, toys, and electronic accessories. It also offers its products through the Internet. The company offers its products primarily to African-Americans in the United States. As of March 23, 2017, it operated 538 stores in 31 states. The company was founded in 1946 and is headquartered in Savannah, Georgia.