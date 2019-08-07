Reviewing Citi Trends Inc. (CTRN)’s and Apex Global Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:APEX)’s results

Citi Trends Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRN) and Apex Global Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:APEX) compete against each other in the Apparel Stores sector. We will contrast them and contrast their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Citi Trends Inc. 18 0.24 N/A 1.44 10.64 Apex Global Brands Inc. 1 0.33 N/A -0.83 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Citi Trends Inc. and Apex Global Brands Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Citi Trends Inc. 0.00% 9.2% 5.3% Apex Global Brands Inc. 0.00% -85.7% -12.6%

Risk & Volatility

Citi Trends Inc. has a 0.64 beta, while its volatility is 36.00% which is less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Apex Global Brands Inc.’s beta is 1.51 which is 51.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Citi Trends Inc. and Apex Global Brands Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 93.2% and 44.8%. About 3.2% of Citi Trends Inc.’s share are held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 6.8% of Apex Global Brands Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Citi Trends Inc. 1.12% 6.52% -18.52% -26.17% -45.14% -24.72% Apex Global Brands Inc. -2.04% 14.2% -37.66% -43.53% 8.44% -4.93%

For the past year Citi Trends Inc.’s stock price has bigger decline than Apex Global Brands Inc.

Summary

Citi Trends Inc. beats on 6 of the 8 factors Apex Global Brands Inc.

Citi Trends, Inc. operates as an off-price retailer of urban fashion apparel and accessories. The company offers apparel comprising fashion sportswear for men, women, and children, as well as offerings for newborns, infants, toddlers, boys, and girls; accessories comprising handbags, jewelry, footwear, belts, intimate apparel, scrubs, and sleepwear; and decorative home products, functional home products, beauty products, books, toys, and electronic accessories. It also offers its products through the Internet. The company offers its products primarily to African-Americans in the United States. As of March 23, 2017, it operated 538 stores in 31 states. The company was founded in 1946 and is headquartered in Savannah, Georgia.