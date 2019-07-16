Reviewing CIT Group Inc. (CIT)’s and Dunxin Financial Holdings Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:DXF)’s results

CIT Group Inc. (NYSE:CIT) and Dunxin Financial Holdings Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:DXF), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Credit Services. These factors are particularly influence the institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CIT Group Inc. 49 2.14 N/A 4.09 12.38 Dunxin Financial Holdings Limited 3 0.00 N/A 1.00 2.34

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of CIT Group Inc. and Dunxin Financial Holdings Limited. Dunxin Financial Holdings Limited is observed to has lower revenue and earnings than CIT Group Inc. The business that is currently more expensive of the two stocks is the one that has a higher P/E ratio. CIT Group Inc.’s currently higher P/E ratio makes it the more expensive of the two businesses.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of CIT Group Inc. and Dunxin Financial Holdings Limited.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CIT Group Inc. 0.00% 7.7% 0.9% Dunxin Financial Holdings Limited 0.00% 0% 0%

Volatility & Risk

CIT Group Inc. is 49.00% more volatile than S&P 500 because the stock has a beta of 1.49. Dunxin Financial Holdings Limited on the other hand, has 2.82 beta which makes it 182.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

Recommendations and Ratings for CIT Group Inc. and Dunxin Financial Holdings Limited can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score CIT Group Inc. 0 1 2 2.67 Dunxin Financial Holdings Limited 0 0 0 0.00

CIT Group Inc.’s consensus price target is $59.33, while its potential upside is 16.52%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

CIT Group Inc. and Dunxin Financial Holdings Limited has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 8.01% and 4.7%. Insiders held 0.6% of CIT Group Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) CIT Group Inc. -2.65% 1.08% 1.02% 8.44% -5.7% 32.35% Dunxin Financial Holdings Limited -2.55% -15.58% -14.63% -42.75% -58.13% 30.03%

For the past year CIT Group Inc. was more bullish than Dunxin Financial Holdings Limited.

Summary

CIT Group Inc. beats Dunxin Financial Holdings Limited on 11 of the 11 factors.

CIT Group Inc. operates as the bank holding company for CIT Bank, National Association that provides banking and related services to commercial and individual customers. The company operates through Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, Non-Strategic Portfolios (NSP), and Corporate and Other segments. The Commercial Banking segment offers lending, leasing, and other financial and advisory services primarily to small and middle-market companies; factoring and secured financing services, as well as receivables management products to the retail supply chain; and equipment leasing and secured financing to the rail industry. The Consumer Banking segment provides mortgage loans, deposits, and private banking and fiduciary services. It accepts deposits, including checking and savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit; and offers residential mortgage and small business administration loans, as well as reverse mortgages. The NSP segment provides equipment financing, secured lending, and leasing and advisory services to small and middle-market businesses. The Corporate and Other segment offers investments and other unallocated items, such as amortization of intangible assets. The company also offers acquisition and expansion financing, enterprise value and cash flow loans, import and export financing, and letters of credit/trade acceptances; and account receivables collection, asset management, credit protection, cash management and payment, debt restructuring, debt underwriting and syndication, financial risk management, insurance, merger and acquisition advisory, and online banking services. It offers its services through 70 branches located in southern California, as well as through other offices worldwide. CIT Group Inc. was founded in 1908 and is based in Livingston, New Jersey.

Dunxin Financial Holdings Limited engages in the microfinance lending business in Hubei, China. It provides loans to individuals and small businesses that are secured by assets as collateral or guaranteed by a third party. The company was formerly known as China Xiniya Fashion Limited and changed its name to Dunxin Financial Holdings Limited in March 2018. Dunxin Financial Holdings Limited is based in Wuhan, China.