Reviewing CIT Group Inc. (CIT)’s and CNFinance Holdings Limited (NYSE:CNF)’s results

This is a contrast between CIT Group Inc. (NYSE:CIT) and CNFinance Holdings Limited (NYSE:CNF) based on their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Credit Services and they also compete with each other.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CIT Group Inc. 48 2.21 N/A 4.09 12.38 CNFinance Holdings Limited 6 0.00 N/A 1.82 3.02

Table 1 highlights CIT Group Inc. and CNFinance Holdings Limited’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation. CNFinance Holdings Limited seems to has lower revenue and earnings compared to CIT Group Inc. Presently more expensive of the two stocks is the business with a higher price-to-earnings ratio. CIT Group Inc.’s currently higher price-to-earnings ratio makes it the more expensive of the two businesses.

Profitability

Table 2 shows CIT Group Inc. and CNFinance Holdings Limited’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CIT Group Inc. 0.00% 7.7% 0.9% CNFinance Holdings Limited 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

CIT Group Inc. and CNFinance Holdings Limited Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score CIT Group Inc. 0 1 2 2.67 CNFinance Holdings Limited 0 0 0 0.00

CIT Group Inc.’s average price target is $59.33, while its potential upside is 12.92%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 8.01% of CIT Group Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 34.8% of CNFinance Holdings Limited are owned by institutional investors. CIT Group Inc.’s share held by insiders are 0.6%. Competitively, CNFinance Holdings Limited has 55.72% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) CIT Group Inc. -2.65% 1.08% 1.02% 8.44% -5.7% 32.35% CNFinance Holdings Limited -4.86% -12.63% -6.62% -27.63% 0% -0.18%

For the past year CIT Group Inc. has 32.35% stronger performance while CNFinance Holdings Limited has -0.18% weaker performance.

Summary

On 11 of the 10 factors CIT Group Inc. beats CNFinance Holdings Limited.

CIT Group Inc. operates as the bank holding company for CIT Bank, National Association that provides banking and related services to commercial and individual customers. The company operates through Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, Non-Strategic Portfolios (NSP), and Corporate and Other segments. The Commercial Banking segment offers lending, leasing, and other financial and advisory services primarily to small and middle-market companies; factoring and secured financing services, as well as receivables management products to the retail supply chain; and equipment leasing and secured financing to the rail industry. The Consumer Banking segment provides mortgage loans, deposits, and private banking and fiduciary services. It accepts deposits, including checking and savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit; and offers residential mortgage and small business administration loans, as well as reverse mortgages. The NSP segment provides equipment financing, secured lending, and leasing and advisory services to small and middle-market businesses. The Corporate and Other segment offers investments and other unallocated items, such as amortization of intangible assets. The company also offers acquisition and expansion financing, enterprise value and cash flow loans, import and export financing, and letters of credit/trade acceptances; and account receivables collection, asset management, credit protection, cash management and payment, debt restructuring, debt underwriting and syndication, financial risk management, insurance, merger and acquisition advisory, and online banking services. It offers its services through 70 branches located in southern California, as well as through other offices worldwide. CIT Group Inc. was founded in 1908 and is based in Livingston, New Jersey.