Reviewing CIT Group Inc. (CIT)’s and China Lending Corporation (NASDAQ:CLDC)’s results

Both CIT Group Inc. (NYSE:CIT) and China Lending Corporation (NASDAQ:CLDC) are each other’s competitor in the Credit Services industry. Thus the contrast of their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CIT Group Inc. 50 1.75 N/A 4.31 11.74 China Lending Corporation 1 -0.15 N/A -3.89 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for CIT Group Inc. and China Lending Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CIT Group Inc. 0.00% 7.3% 0.9% China Lending Corporation 0.00% -281.6% -84.4%

Risk and Volatility

CIT Group Inc. has a beta of 1.52 and its 52.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. China Lending Corporation’s -0.36 beta is the reason why it is 136.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Analyst Ratings

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for CIT Group Inc. and China Lending Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score CIT Group Inc. 0 2 2 2.50 China Lending Corporation 0 0 0 0.00

$57 is CIT Group Inc.’s average target price while its potential upside is 38.69%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

CIT Group Inc. and China Lending Corporation has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 8.01% and 0.2%. CIT Group Inc.’s share held by insiders are 0.8%. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 53.56% of China Lending Corporation’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) CIT Group Inc. -1.88% -2.81% -3.93% 8.66% -4.23% 32.09% China Lending Corporation -2.41% -23.66% -28% -33.06% -56.68% -12.9%

For the past year CIT Group Inc. has 32.09% stronger performance while China Lending Corporation has -12.9% weaker performance.

Summary

CIT Group Inc. beats China Lending Corporation on 8 of the 8 factors.

CIT Group Inc. operates as the bank holding company for CIT Bank, National Association that provides banking and related services to commercial and individual customers. The company operates through Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, Non-Strategic Portfolios (NSP), and Corporate and Other segments. The Commercial Banking segment offers lending, leasing, and other financial and advisory services primarily to small and middle-market companies; factoring and secured financing services, as well as receivables management products to the retail supply chain; and equipment leasing and secured financing to the rail industry. The Consumer Banking segment provides mortgage loans, deposits, and private banking and fiduciary services. It accepts deposits, including checking and savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit; and offers residential mortgage and small business administration loans, as well as reverse mortgages. The NSP segment provides equipment financing, secured lending, and leasing and advisory services to small and middle-market businesses. The Corporate and Other segment offers investments and other unallocated items, such as amortization of intangible assets. The company also offers acquisition and expansion financing, enterprise value and cash flow loans, import and export financing, and letters of credit/trade acceptances; and account receivables collection, asset management, credit protection, cash management and payment, debt restructuring, debt underwriting and syndication, financial risk management, insurance, merger and acquisition advisory, and online banking services. It offers its services through 70 branches located in southern California, as well as through other offices worldwide. CIT Group Inc. was founded in 1908 and is based in Livingston, New Jersey.