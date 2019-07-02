Reviewing CIT Group Inc. (CIT)’s and Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF)’s results

As Credit Services companies, CIT Group Inc. (NYSE:CIT) and Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CIT Group Inc. 48 2.17 N/A 4.09 12.38 Capital One Financial Corporation 85 1.91 N/A 12.07 7.40

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies. Capital One Financial Corporation is observed to has higher revenue and earnings than CIT Group Inc. The company with the higher P/E out of the two companies is considered for more expensive of the two firms currently. CIT Group Inc. is thus currently the expensive of the two stocks because it has a higher P/E ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CIT Group Inc. 0.00% 7.7% 0.9% Capital One Financial Corporation 0.00% 12.3% 1.6%

Volatility and Risk

A 1.49 beta means CIT Group Inc.’s volatility is 49.00% more than Standard and Poor’s 500’s volatility. Capital One Financial Corporation’s 28.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 1.28 beta.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is delivered CIT Group Inc. and Capital One Financial Corporation’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score CIT Group Inc. 0 1 2 2.67 Capital One Financial Corporation 0 2 2 2.50

CIT Group Inc. has a 15.27% upside potential and an average target price of $59.33. Meanwhile, Capital One Financial Corporation’s consensus target price is $101.67, while its potential upside is 11.60%. The results provided earlier shows that CIT Group Inc. appears more favorable than Capital One Financial Corporation, based on analyst opinion.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 8.01% of CIT Group Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 91.8% of Capital One Financial Corporation are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held roughly 0.6% of CIT Group Inc.’s shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.8% of Capital One Financial Corporation’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) CIT Group Inc. -2.65% 1.08% 1.02% 8.44% -5.7% 32.35% Capital One Financial Corporation -0.93% 2.88% 11.74% -1.13% -4.09% 18.24%

For the past year CIT Group Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Capital One Financial Corporation.

CIT Group Inc. operates as the bank holding company for CIT Bank, National Association that provides banking and related services to commercial and individual customers. The company operates through Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, Non-Strategic Portfolios (NSP), and Corporate and Other segments. The Commercial Banking segment offers lending, leasing, and other financial and advisory services primarily to small and middle-market companies; factoring and secured financing services, as well as receivables management products to the retail supply chain; and equipment leasing and secured financing to the rail industry. The Consumer Banking segment provides mortgage loans, deposits, and private banking and fiduciary services. It accepts deposits, including checking and savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit; and offers residential mortgage and small business administration loans, as well as reverse mortgages. The NSP segment provides equipment financing, secured lending, and leasing and advisory services to small and middle-market businesses. The Corporate and Other segment offers investments and other unallocated items, such as amortization of intangible assets. The company also offers acquisition and expansion financing, enterprise value and cash flow loans, import and export financing, and letters of credit/trade acceptances; and account receivables collection, asset management, credit protection, cash management and payment, debt restructuring, debt underwriting and syndication, financial risk management, insurance, merger and acquisition advisory, and online banking services. It offers its services through 70 branches located in southern California, as well as through other offices worldwide. CIT Group Inc. was founded in 1908 and is based in Livingston, New Jersey.