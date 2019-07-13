Reviewing Cision Ltd. (CISN)’s and Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)’s results

Since Cision Ltd. (NYSE:CISN) and Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) are part of the Application Software industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cision Ltd. 12 2.20 N/A -0.19 0.00 Twilio Inc. 123 23.80 N/A -1.31 0.00

In table 1 we can see Cision Ltd. and Twilio Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Cision Ltd. and Twilio Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cision Ltd. 0.00% -15.2% -2.5% Twilio Inc. 0.00% -11.6% -7.5%

Liquidity

Cision Ltd.’s Current Ratio is 0.9 while its Quick Ratio is 0.9. On the competitive side is, Twilio Inc. which has a 5.8 Current Ratio and a 5.8 Quick Ratio. Twilio Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Cision Ltd.

Analyst Ratings

Cision Ltd. and Twilio Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Cision Ltd. 0 0 0 0.00 Twilio Inc. 0 1 8 2.89

Meanwhile, Twilio Inc.’s average target price is $152.89, while its potential upside is 7.56%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Cision Ltd. and Twilio Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 53.8% and 66.2%. About 1.5% of Cision Ltd.’s share are held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.6% of Twilio Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cision Ltd. -1.79% -8.21% -10.43% -18.19% -14.17% -1.62% Twilio Inc. 2.88% 6.49% 26.74% 46.86% 157.9% 51.68%

For the past year Cision Ltd. had bearish trend while Twilio Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

On 6 of the 8 factors Twilio Inc. beats Cision Ltd.

Cision Ltd. provides public relations (PR) software, media distribution, media intelligence, and related professional services worldwide. The company enables public relations and communications professionals to manage, execute, and measure their strategic PR and communications programs. It offers Cision Communications Cloud, an earned media cloud-based platform that brands can use to build relationships with influencers and buyers in order to amplify their marketplace influence; and provides media database that offers access to influencers when planning a campaign, as well as to schedule and record various interactions with contacts. The company also provides PR Newswire that offers wire distribution services, as well as a suite of products and services for investor relations (IR) professionals, including distribution for earnings and other material news, Webcasts and conference calls, IR Website hosting, and virtual investor conferences; iReach, WebMax, and PRWeb products to distribute shorter releases with Web-focused delivery and search engine discovery; iContact, a cloud-based e-mail and social marketing software application to create, publish, and distribute professional-quality emails; and Gorkana and Help a Reporter Out technologies, as well as multimedia content and broadcast distribution services. In addition, it offers media monitoring software that tracks and monitors content on digital, print, social, and broadcast sources. Further, the company enables its customers to assess media coverage by collecting and analyzing data and metrics on audience engagement, campaign reach and effectiveness, sentiment, and competitive benchmarking to quantify campaign results of earned media strategies, as well as provides data-driven insights that inform the creation of future campaigns and marketing investment. Cision Ltd. was founded in 2014 and is based in Chicago, Illinois. Cision Ltd. is a subsidiary of GTCR Canyon Holdings Cayman L.P.

Twilio Inc. provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate communications within software applications through the cloud in the United States and internationally. The companyÂ’s programmable communications cloud provides a range of products that enable developers to embed voice, messaging, video, and authentication capabilities into their applications through application programming interfaces. It also provides use case products, such as a two-factor authentication solution. Twilio Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.