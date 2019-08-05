Reviewing Cision Ltd. (CISN)’s and StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE)’s results

We are contrasting Cision Ltd. (NYSE:CISN) and StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE) on their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Application Software companies, competing one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cision Ltd. 12 1.97 N/A -0.10 0.00 StoneCo Ltd. 30 0.00 N/A 0.63 55.75

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Cision Ltd. and StoneCo Ltd.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cision Ltd. 0.00% -3.5% -0.6% StoneCo Ltd. 0.00% 15.5% 4.3%

Liquidity

Cision Ltd. has a Current Ratio of 0.8 and a Quick Ratio of 0.8. Competitively, StoneCo Ltd.’s Current Ratio is 1.8 and has 1.8 Quick Ratio. StoneCo Ltd.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Cision Ltd.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for Cision Ltd. and StoneCo Ltd.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Cision Ltd. 0 0 0 0.00 StoneCo Ltd. 1 0 3 2.75

On the other hand, StoneCo Ltd.’s potential downside is -4.26% and its consensus target price is $33.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Cision Ltd. and StoneCo Ltd. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 54.4% and 77%. Cision Ltd.’s share owned by insiders are 1.3%. On the other hand, insiders owned about 26.68% of StoneCo Ltd.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cision Ltd. -1.61% -8.86% -12.62% -13.42% -31.06% -11.2% StoneCo Ltd. 5.1% 21.23% 29.67% 63.14% 0% 89.86%

For the past year Cision Ltd. had bearish trend while StoneCo Ltd. had bullish trend.

Summary

StoneCo Ltd. beats Cision Ltd. on 8 of the 9 factors.

Cision Ltd. provides public relations (PR) software, media distribution, media intelligence, and related professional services worldwide. The company enables public relations and communications professionals to manage, execute, and measure their strategic PR and communications programs. It offers Cision Communications Cloud, an earned media cloud-based platform that brands can use to build relationships with influencers and buyers in order to amplify their marketplace influence; and provides media database that offers access to influencers when planning a campaign, as well as to schedule and record various interactions with contacts. The company also provides PR Newswire that offers wire distribution services, as well as a suite of products and services for investor relations (IR) professionals, including distribution for earnings and other material news, Webcasts and conference calls, IR Website hosting, and virtual investor conferences; iReach, WebMax, and PRWeb products to distribute shorter releases with Web-focused delivery and search engine discovery; iContact, a cloud-based e-mail and social marketing software application to create, publish, and distribute professional-quality emails; and Gorkana and Help a Reporter Out technologies, as well as multimedia content and broadcast distribution services. In addition, it offers media monitoring software that tracks and monitors content on digital, print, social, and broadcast sources. Further, the company enables its customers to assess media coverage by collecting and analyzing data and metrics on audience engagement, campaign reach and effectiveness, sentiment, and competitive benchmarking to quantify campaign results of earned media strategies, as well as provides data-driven insights that inform the creation of future campaigns and marketing investment. Cision Ltd. was founded in 2014 and is based in Chicago, Illinois. Cision Ltd. is a subsidiary of GTCR Canyon Holdings Cayman L.P.

StoneCo Ltd. provides financial technology solutions that empower merchants and integrated partners to conduct electronic commerce across in-store, online, and mobile channels in Brazil. It distributes its solutions, principally through proprietary Stone Hubs, which offer hyper-local sales and services; and technology and solutions to digital merchants through sales and technical personnel and software vendors. As of June 30, 2018, the company served approximately 200,000 clients, which included digital, and brick-and-mortar merchants, primarily small-and-medium-sized businesses; and 95 integrated partners, such as global payment service providers, digital marketplaces, and integrated software vendors. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in SÃ£o Paulo, Brazil.