Reviewing Cision Ltd. (CISN)’s and Sonic Foundry Inc. (OTCMKTS:SOFO)’s results

Cision Ltd. (NYSE:CISN) and Sonic Foundry Inc. (OTCMKTS:SOFO) compete against each other in the Application Software sector. We will contrast them and contrast their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cision Ltd. 12 2.23 N/A -0.19 0.00 Sonic Foundry Inc. 1 0.16 N/A -0.89 0.00

Table 1 highlights Cision Ltd. and Sonic Foundry Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Cision Ltd. and Sonic Foundry Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cision Ltd. 0.00% -15.2% -2.5% Sonic Foundry Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 53.8% of Cision Ltd. shares and 13.14% of Sonic Foundry Inc. shares. Cision Ltd.’s share held by insiders are 1.5%. Insiders Comparatively, held 38.41% of Sonic Foundry Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cision Ltd. -1.79% -8.21% -10.43% -18.19% -14.17% -1.62% Sonic Foundry Inc. 4.17% -5.21% -17.36% -31.03% -54.75% 53.85%

For the past year Cision Ltd. had bearish trend while Sonic Foundry Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Cision Ltd. beats on 4 of the 7 factors Sonic Foundry Inc.

Cision Ltd. provides public relations (PR) software, media distribution, media intelligence, and related professional services worldwide. The company enables public relations and communications professionals to manage, execute, and measure their strategic PR and communications programs. It offers Cision Communications Cloud, an earned media cloud-based platform that brands can use to build relationships with influencers and buyers in order to amplify their marketplace influence; and provides media database that offers access to influencers when planning a campaign, as well as to schedule and record various interactions with contacts. The company also provides PR Newswire that offers wire distribution services, as well as a suite of products and services for investor relations (IR) professionals, including distribution for earnings and other material news, Webcasts and conference calls, IR Website hosting, and virtual investor conferences; iReach, WebMax, and PRWeb products to distribute shorter releases with Web-focused delivery and search engine discovery; iContact, a cloud-based e-mail and social marketing software application to create, publish, and distribute professional-quality emails; and Gorkana and Help a Reporter Out technologies, as well as multimedia content and broadcast distribution services. In addition, it offers media monitoring software that tracks and monitors content on digital, print, social, and broadcast sources. Further, the company enables its customers to assess media coverage by collecting and analyzing data and metrics on audience engagement, campaign reach and effectiveness, sentiment, and competitive benchmarking to quantify campaign results of earned media strategies, as well as provides data-driven insights that inform the creation of future campaigns and marketing investment. Cision Ltd. was founded in 2014 and is based in Chicago, Illinois. Cision Ltd. is a subsidiary of GTCR Canyon Holdings Cayman L.P.