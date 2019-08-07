Reviewing Cision Ltd. (CISN)’s and Proofpoint Inc. (NASDAQ:PFPT)’s results

This is a contrast between Cision Ltd. (NYSE:CISN) and Proofpoint Inc. (NASDAQ:PFPT) based on their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Application Software and they also compete with each other.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cision Ltd. 12 1.91 N/A -0.10 0.00 Proofpoint Inc. 118 8.20 N/A -2.26 0.00

In table 1 we can see Cision Ltd. and Proofpoint Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Cision Ltd. and Proofpoint Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cision Ltd. 0.00% -3.5% -0.6% Proofpoint Inc. 0.00% -22.8% -8.8%

Risk & Volatility

Cision Ltd. has a 0.61 beta, while its volatility is 39.00%, thus making it less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Proofpoint Inc.’s 66.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 volatility due to the company’s 1.66 beta.

Liquidity

Cision Ltd.’s Current Ratio is 0.8 while its Quick Ratio is 0.8. On the competitive side is, Proofpoint Inc. which has a 0.8 Current Ratio and a 0.8 Quick Ratio. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to .

Analyst Recommendations

Recommendations and Ratings for Cision Ltd. and Proofpoint Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Cision Ltd. 0 0 0 0.00 Proofpoint Inc. 0 1 5 2.83

Proofpoint Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $131.14 average target price and a 12.07% potential upside.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 54.4% of Cision Ltd. shares and 98.4% of Proofpoint Inc. shares. About 1.3% of Cision Ltd.’s share are held by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.5% of Proofpoint Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cision Ltd. -1.61% -8.86% -12.62% -13.42% -31.06% -11.2% Proofpoint Inc. -0.78% 3.57% 2.33% 26.74% 11.35% 50.58%

For the past year Cision Ltd. has -11.2% weaker performance while Proofpoint Inc. has 50.58% stronger performance.

Summary

On 4 of the 7 factors Proofpoint Inc. beats Cision Ltd.

Cision Ltd. provides public relations (PR) software, media distribution, media intelligence, and related professional services worldwide. The company enables public relations and communications professionals to manage, execute, and measure their strategic PR and communications programs. It offers Cision Communications Cloud, an earned media cloud-based platform that brands can use to build relationships with influencers and buyers in order to amplify their marketplace influence; and provides media database that offers access to influencers when planning a campaign, as well as to schedule and record various interactions with contacts. The company also provides PR Newswire that offers wire distribution services, as well as a suite of products and services for investor relations (IR) professionals, including distribution for earnings and other material news, Webcasts and conference calls, IR Website hosting, and virtual investor conferences; iReach, WebMax, and PRWeb products to distribute shorter releases with Web-focused delivery and search engine discovery; iContact, a cloud-based e-mail and social marketing software application to create, publish, and distribute professional-quality emails; and Gorkana and Help a Reporter Out technologies, as well as multimedia content and broadcast distribution services. In addition, it offers media monitoring software that tracks and monitors content on digital, print, social, and broadcast sources. Further, the company enables its customers to assess media coverage by collecting and analyzing data and metrics on audience engagement, campaign reach and effectiveness, sentiment, and competitive benchmarking to quantify campaign results of earned media strategies, as well as provides data-driven insights that inform the creation of future campaigns and marketing investment. Cision Ltd. was founded in 2014 and is based in Chicago, Illinois. Cision Ltd. is a subsidiary of GTCR Canyon Holdings Cayman L.P.

Proofpoint, Inc. operates as a security-as-a-service (SaaS) provider that enables large and mid-sized organizations to defend, protect, archive, and govern their sensitive data worldwide. It offers threat protection, incident response, regulatory compliance, archiving, governance, eDiscovery, and secure communication solutions. The company provides email security products that include Enterprise Protection secure email gateway, Email Fraud Defense, Email Continuity, and Proofpoint Essentials, which are design to protect customers' mission-critical messaging infrastructure from outside threats, enable enterprises to authenticate their email to reduce consumer phishing, fight business email compromise attacks, and keep email operational in the event of a service provider outage. It also offers threat protection products that detect and prevent threats across email, social media, mobile apps, and SaaS applications, as well as enable enterprises to understand about the attacks they are seeing and the adversaries behind them; and information protection and archiving products, which ensure the enforcement of data governance, data retention, and supervision policies and mandates; cost-effective litigation support through efficient discovery; and active legal-hold management. In addition, the company provides digital risk protection products to deliver real-time, omnichannel digital risk discovery, and protection from brand fraud, data loss, physical threats, and cyber threats. Further, it offers platform services comprising threat detection, threat intel extraction, Nexus threat graph, real-time detection, information classification, and intelligent policy. The company serves organizations in verticals, such as aerospace and defense, education, financial services, government, healthcare, manufacturing, and retail. Proofpoint, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, California.