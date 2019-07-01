Reviewing Cision Ltd. (CISN)’s and NIC Inc. (NASDAQ:EGOV)’s results

This is a contrast between Cision Ltd. (NYSE:CISN) and NIC Inc. (NASDAQ:EGOV) based on their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Application Software and they also compete with each other.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cision Ltd. 12 2.30 N/A -0.19 0.00 NIC Inc. 16 3.13 N/A 0.87 18.86

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Cision Ltd. and NIC Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cision Ltd. 0.00% -15.2% -2.5% NIC Inc. 0.00% 25.9% 16.8%

Volatility & Risk

Cision Ltd.’s volatility measures that it’s 47.00% less volatile than S&P 500 due to its 0.53 beta. In other hand, NIC Inc. has beta of 1 which is 0.00% less volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Cision Ltd. is 0.9 while its Current Ratio is 0.9. Meanwhile, NIC Inc. has a Current Ratio of 2.8 while its Quick Ratio is 2.8. NIC Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Cision Ltd.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Cision Ltd. and NIC Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 53.8% and 90.8% respectively. Insiders held roughly 1.5% of Cision Ltd.’s shares. Comparatively, NIC Inc. has 2.3% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cision Ltd. -1.79% -8.21% -10.43% -18.19% -14.17% -1.62% NIC Inc. 0.49% -3.29% -5.24% 19.12% 5.79% 31.81%

For the past year Cision Ltd. has -1.62% weaker performance while NIC Inc. has 31.81% stronger performance.

Summary

On 8 of the 8 factors NIC Inc. beats Cision Ltd.

Cision Ltd. provides public relations (PR) software, media distribution, media intelligence, and related professional services worldwide. The company enables public relations and communications professionals to manage, execute, and measure their strategic PR and communications programs. It offers Cision Communications Cloud, an earned media cloud-based platform that brands can use to build relationships with influencers and buyers in order to amplify their marketplace influence; and provides media database that offers access to influencers when planning a campaign, as well as to schedule and record various interactions with contacts. The company also provides PR Newswire that offers wire distribution services, as well as a suite of products and services for investor relations (IR) professionals, including distribution for earnings and other material news, Webcasts and conference calls, IR Website hosting, and virtual investor conferences; iReach, WebMax, and PRWeb products to distribute shorter releases with Web-focused delivery and search engine discovery; iContact, a cloud-based e-mail and social marketing software application to create, publish, and distribute professional-quality emails; and Gorkana and Help a Reporter Out technologies, as well as multimedia content and broadcast distribution services. In addition, it offers media monitoring software that tracks and monitors content on digital, print, social, and broadcast sources. Further, the company enables its customers to assess media coverage by collecting and analyzing data and metrics on audience engagement, campaign reach and effectiveness, sentiment, and competitive benchmarking to quantify campaign results of earned media strategies, as well as provides data-driven insights that inform the creation of future campaigns and marketing investment. Cision Ltd. was founded in 2014 and is based in Chicago, Illinois. Cision Ltd. is a subsidiary of GTCR Canyon Holdings Cayman L.P.

NIC Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides digital government services that enable governments to use technology to provide various services to businesses and citizens in the United States. The companyÂ’s Outsourced Portals business enters into long-term contracts with state and local governments to design, build, and operate Internet-based, enterprise-wide portals on their behalf. These portals consist of Websites and applications that enable businesses and citizens to access government information online and complete transactions, such as applying for a permit, retrieving government records, or filing a government-mandated form or report. Its portal service offerings include motor vehicle driver history record retrieval; vehicle title, lien, and registration; motor vehicle inspections; temporary vehicle tags; driverÂ’s license renewal; hunting and fishing licenses; health professional license services; professional license renewal; business registrations and renewals; secretary of state business searches; Uniform Commercial Code (UCC) searches and filings; limited criminal history searches; court services; vital records; income and property tax payments; and payment processing products and services. The companyÂ’s software & services business provides software development and payment processing services to state and local governments, as well as federal agencies. In addition, it develops and manages the pre-employment screening program for motor carriers using transaction-based business model. Further, the company offers consulting, application development, and portal management services to governments. NIC Inc. was founded in 1991 and is based in Olathe, Kansas.