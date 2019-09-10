Reviewing Cision Ltd. (CISN)’s and Mitek Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK)’s results

Cision Ltd. (NYSE:CISN) and Mitek Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK), both competing one another are Application Software companies. We will contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cision Ltd. 11 1.45 N/A -0.10 0.00 Mitek Systems Inc. 11 4.84 N/A -0.22 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Cision Ltd. and Mitek Systems Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cision Ltd. 0.00% -3.5% -0.6% Mitek Systems Inc. 0.00% -9.7% -7.3%

Risk & Volatility

Cision Ltd. has a beta of 0.61 and its 39.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Mitek Systems Inc.’s 123.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 which is a result of the -0.23 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Cision Ltd. are 0.8 and 0.8 respectively. Its competitor Mitek Systems Inc.’s Current Ratio is 2.1 and its Quick Ratio is 2.1. Mitek Systems Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Cision Ltd.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for Cision Ltd. and Mitek Systems Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Cision Ltd. 0 0 1 3.00 Mitek Systems Inc. 0 0 3 3.00

Cision Ltd.’s average price target is $14, while its potential upside is 88.17%. On the other hand, Mitek Systems Inc.’s potential upside is 46.04% and its average price target is $13.83. The data provided earlier shows that Cision Ltd. appears more favorable than Mitek Systems Inc., based on analyst belief.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 54.4% of Cision Ltd. shares are held by institutional investors while 62.1% of Mitek Systems Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 1.3% of Cision Ltd.’s share are held by insiders. Competitively, 1.7% are Mitek Systems Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cision Ltd. -1.61% -8.86% -12.62% -13.42% -31.06% -11.2% Mitek Systems Inc. -9.63% 2.24% -16.82% -8.81% 18.82% -7.12%

For the past year Mitek Systems Inc. has weaker performance than Cision Ltd.

Summary

Cision Ltd. beats Mitek Systems Inc. on 5 of the 8 factors.

Cision Ltd. provides public relations (PR) software, media distribution, media intelligence, and related professional services worldwide. The company enables public relations and communications professionals to manage, execute, and measure their strategic PR and communications programs. It offers Cision Communications Cloud, an earned media cloud-based platform that brands can use to build relationships with influencers and buyers in order to amplify their marketplace influence; and provides media database that offers access to influencers when planning a campaign, as well as to schedule and record various interactions with contacts. The company also provides PR Newswire that offers wire distribution services, as well as a suite of products and services for investor relations (IR) professionals, including distribution for earnings and other material news, Webcasts and conference calls, IR Website hosting, and virtual investor conferences; iReach, WebMax, and PRWeb products to distribute shorter releases with Web-focused delivery and search engine discovery; iContact, a cloud-based e-mail and social marketing software application to create, publish, and distribute professional-quality emails; and Gorkana and Help a Reporter Out technologies, as well as multimedia content and broadcast distribution services. In addition, it offers media monitoring software that tracks and monitors content on digital, print, social, and broadcast sources. Further, the company enables its customers to assess media coverage by collecting and analyzing data and metrics on audience engagement, campaign reach and effectiveness, sentiment, and competitive benchmarking to quantify campaign results of earned media strategies, as well as provides data-driven insights that inform the creation of future campaigns and marketing investment. Cision Ltd. was founded in 2014 and is based in Chicago, Illinois. Cision Ltd. is a subsidiary of GTCR Canyon Holdings Cayman L.P.

Mitek Systems, Inc. develops, markets, and sells mobile capture and identity verification software solutions for enterprise customers worldwide. The company applies its patented technology in image capture, correction, and intelligent data extraction in the mobile financial and business services markets. Its technology allows users to remotely deposit checks, open accounts, get insurance quotes, and pay bills, as well as verify their identity by taking pictures of various documents with their camera-equipped smartphones and tablets instead of using the device keyboard. The company offers Mobile Fill to pre-fill forms with personal data by simply snapping a picture of the consumerÂ’s driver license, credit card, or other document; Mobile Verify, an identity verification solution that can be integrated into mobile apps, mobile Websites, and desktop applications; and Mobile Docs, a mobile document scanning solution. It also provides Mobile Deposit, a software that allows users to remotely deposit a check using their camera-equipped smartphones or tablets; and Commercial Mobile Deposit Capture product that integrates the same core technology as Mobile Deposit with additional capabilities specific to small and medium size businesses. The company markets and sells its solutions primarily to financial services, such as banks, credit unions, lenders, payments processers, card issuers, insurers, etc. through direct sales teams and channel partners. Mitek Systems, Inc. was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.