Reviewing Cision Ltd. (CISN)’s and Fastly Inc. (NYSE:FSLY)’s results

As Application Software businesses, Cision Ltd. (NYSE:CISN) and Fastly Inc. (NYSE:FSLY), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cision Ltd. 11 1.36 N/A -0.10 0.00 Fastly Inc. 21 19.93 N/A -0.35 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 has Cision Ltd. and Fastly Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cision Ltd. 0.00% -3.5% -0.6% Fastly Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Cision Ltd. are 0.8 and 0.8 respectively. Its competitor Fastly Inc.’s Current Ratio is 3.3 and its Quick Ratio is 3.3. Fastly Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Cision Ltd.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is delivered Cision Ltd. and Fastly Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Cision Ltd. 0 0 1 3.00 Fastly Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

The upside potential is 102.31% for Cision Ltd. with average target price of $14. Meanwhile, Fastly Inc.’s average target price is $21, while its potential downside is -33.54%. Based on the analysts view we can conclude, Cision Ltd. is looking more favorable than Fastly Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Cision Ltd. and Fastly Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 54.4% and 39.7% respectively. Cision Ltd.’s share owned by insiders are 1.3%.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cision Ltd. -1.61% -8.86% -12.62% -13.42% -31.06% -11.2% Fastly Inc. -1.36% 6.01% 0% 0% 0% -9.55%

For the past year Cision Ltd. was more bearish than Fastly Inc.

Summary

Fastly Inc. beats Cision Ltd. on 6 of the 8 factors.

Cision Ltd. provides public relations (PR) software, media distribution, media intelligence, and related professional services worldwide. The company enables public relations and communications professionals to manage, execute, and measure their strategic PR and communications programs. It offers Cision Communications Cloud, an earned media cloud-based platform that brands can use to build relationships with influencers and buyers in order to amplify their marketplace influence; and provides media database that offers access to influencers when planning a campaign, as well as to schedule and record various interactions with contacts. The company also provides PR Newswire that offers wire distribution services, as well as a suite of products and services for investor relations (IR) professionals, including distribution for earnings and other material news, Webcasts and conference calls, IR Website hosting, and virtual investor conferences; iReach, WebMax, and PRWeb products to distribute shorter releases with Web-focused delivery and search engine discovery; iContact, a cloud-based e-mail and social marketing software application to create, publish, and distribute professional-quality emails; and Gorkana and Help a Reporter Out technologies, as well as multimedia content and broadcast distribution services. In addition, it offers media monitoring software that tracks and monitors content on digital, print, social, and broadcast sources. Further, the company enables its customers to assess media coverage by collecting and analyzing data and metrics on audience engagement, campaign reach and effectiveness, sentiment, and competitive benchmarking to quantify campaign results of earned media strategies, as well as provides data-driven insights that inform the creation of future campaigns and marketing investment. Cision Ltd. was founded in 2014 and is based in Chicago, Illinois. Cision Ltd. is a subsidiary of GTCR Canyon Holdings Cayman L.P.