Reviewing Cision Ltd. (CISN)’s and Dropbox Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX)’s results

We are contrasting Cision Ltd. (NYSE:CISN) and Dropbox Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX) on their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Application Software companies, competing one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cision Ltd. 12 1.25 N/A -0.10 0.00 Dropbox Inc. 23 4.77 N/A -0.07 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Cision Ltd. and Dropbox Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Cision Ltd. and Dropbox Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cision Ltd. 0.00% -3.5% -0.6% Dropbox Inc. 0.00% -4.1% -1.5%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Cision Ltd. is 0.8 while its Current Ratio is 0.8. Meanwhile, Dropbox Inc. has a Current Ratio of 1.2 while its Quick Ratio is 1.2. Dropbox Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Cision Ltd.

Analyst Ratings

Cision Ltd. and Dropbox Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Cision Ltd. 0 0 1 3.00 Dropbox Inc. 1 1 1 2.33

Cision Ltd.’s upside potential is 125.44% at a $14 consensus target price. On the other hand, Dropbox Inc.’s potential upside is 44.17% and its consensus target price is $25.33. Based on the results delivered earlier, Cision Ltd. is looking more favorable than Dropbox Inc., analysts belief.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Cision Ltd. and Dropbox Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 54.4% and 61.4%. About 1.3% of Cision Ltd.’s share are held by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, held 1.3% of Dropbox Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cision Ltd. -1.61% -8.86% -12.62% -13.42% -31.06% -11.2% Dropbox Inc. -4.54% -5.8% -1.42% -1.55% -15.16% 15.32%

For the past year Cision Ltd. had bearish trend while Dropbox Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Dropbox Inc. beats Cision Ltd. on 5 of the 9 factors.

Cision Ltd. provides public relations (PR) software, media distribution, media intelligence, and related professional services worldwide. The company enables public relations and communications professionals to manage, execute, and measure their strategic PR and communications programs. It offers Cision Communications Cloud, an earned media cloud-based platform that brands can use to build relationships with influencers and buyers in order to amplify their marketplace influence; and provides media database that offers access to influencers when planning a campaign, as well as to schedule and record various interactions with contacts. The company also provides PR Newswire that offers wire distribution services, as well as a suite of products and services for investor relations (IR) professionals, including distribution for earnings and other material news, Webcasts and conference calls, IR Website hosting, and virtual investor conferences; iReach, WebMax, and PRWeb products to distribute shorter releases with Web-focused delivery and search engine discovery; iContact, a cloud-based e-mail and social marketing software application to create, publish, and distribute professional-quality emails; and Gorkana and Help a Reporter Out technologies, as well as multimedia content and broadcast distribution services. In addition, it offers media monitoring software that tracks and monitors content on digital, print, social, and broadcast sources. Further, the company enables its customers to assess media coverage by collecting and analyzing data and metrics on audience engagement, campaign reach and effectiveness, sentiment, and competitive benchmarking to quantify campaign results of earned media strategies, as well as provides data-driven insights that inform the creation of future campaigns and marketing investment. Cision Ltd. was founded in 2014 and is based in Chicago, Illinois. Cision Ltd. is a subsidiary of GTCR Canyon Holdings Cayman L.P.

Dropbox Inc. provides a collaboration platform worldwide. Its platform allows individuals, teams, and organizations to create, access, and share content online. The company was formerly known as Evenflow, Inc. and changed its name to Dropbox, Inc. in October 2009. Dropbox Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.