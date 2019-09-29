Reviewing Cision Ltd. (CISN)’s and Box Inc. (NYSE:BOX)’s results

We are contrasting Cision Ltd. (NYSE:CISN) and Box Inc. (NYSE:BOX) on their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Application Software companies, competing one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cision Ltd. 7 0.21 90.88M -0.10 0.00 Box Inc. 16 0.00 140.25M -0.95 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Cision Ltd. and Box Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Cision Ltd. (NYSE:CISN) and Box Inc. (NYSE:BOX)’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cision Ltd. 1,283,615,819.21% -3.5% -0.6% Box Inc. 898,462,524.02% -439.4% -21%

Risk & Volatility

Cision Ltd. has a 0.61 beta, while its volatility is 39.00%, thus making it less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Box Inc. has a 1.35 beta and it is 35.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Cision Ltd.’s Current Ratio is 0.8 while its Quick Ratio is 0.8. On the competitive side is, Box Inc. which has a 0.8 Current Ratio and a 0.8 Quick Ratio. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to .

Analyst Ratings

The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for Cision Ltd. and Box Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Cision Ltd. 0 0 1 3.00 Box Inc. 0 2 4 2.67

Cision Ltd.’s upside potential is 87.42% at a $14 consensus target price. On the other hand, Box Inc.’s potential upside is 12.78% and its consensus target price is $18. Based on the results delivered earlier, Cision Ltd. is looking more favorable than Box Inc., analysts belief.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 54.4% of Cision Ltd. shares are owned by institutional investors while 67.6% of Box Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 1.3% of Cision Ltd.’s share are owned by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, owned 1.1% of Box Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cision Ltd. -1.61% -8.86% -12.62% -13.42% -31.06% -11.2% Box Inc. -1.49% -5.54% -18.2% -18.8% -30.45% -2.01%

For the past year Box Inc. has weaker performance than Cision Ltd.

Summary

On 8 of the 11 factors Cision Ltd. beats Box Inc.

Cision Ltd. provides public relations (PR) software, media distribution, media intelligence, and related professional services worldwide. The company enables public relations and communications professionals to manage, execute, and measure their strategic PR and communications programs. It offers Cision Communications Cloud, an earned media cloud-based platform that brands can use to build relationships with influencers and buyers in order to amplify their marketplace influence; and provides media database that offers access to influencers when planning a campaign, as well as to schedule and record various interactions with contacts. The company also provides PR Newswire that offers wire distribution services, as well as a suite of products and services for investor relations (IR) professionals, including distribution for earnings and other material news, Webcasts and conference calls, IR Website hosting, and virtual investor conferences; iReach, WebMax, and PRWeb products to distribute shorter releases with Web-focused delivery and search engine discovery; iContact, a cloud-based e-mail and social marketing software application to create, publish, and distribute professional-quality emails; and Gorkana and Help a Reporter Out technologies, as well as multimedia content and broadcast distribution services. In addition, it offers media monitoring software that tracks and monitors content on digital, print, social, and broadcast sources. Further, the company enables its customers to assess media coverage by collecting and analyzing data and metrics on audience engagement, campaign reach and effectiveness, sentiment, and competitive benchmarking to quantify campaign results of earned media strategies, as well as provides data-driven insights that inform the creation of future campaigns and marketing investment. Cision Ltd. was founded in 2014 and is based in Chicago, Illinois. Cision Ltd. is a subsidiary of GTCR Canyon Holdings Cayman L.P.

Box, Inc. provides cloud content management platform that enables organizations of various sizes to manage their enterprise content from anywhere. The companyÂ’s platform enables users to collaborate on content internally and with external parties, automate content-driven business processes, develop custom applications, and implement data protection, security, and compliance features. Box, Inc. offers its solution in 22 languages. It serves healthcare and life sciences, financial services, legal services, media and entertainment, retail, education, energy, and government industries primarily in the United States. The company was formerly known as Box.net, Inc. and changed its name to Box, Inc. in November 2011. Box, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Redwood City, California.