Reviewing Cision Ltd. (CISN)’s and Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX)’s results

Cision Ltd. (NYSE:CISN) and Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX) compete with each other in the Application Software sector. We will analyze and contrast their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cision Ltd. 12 2.20 N/A -0.19 0.00 Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc. 11 1.10 N/A 0.18 58.74

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Cision Ltd. (NYSE:CISN) and Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX)’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cision Ltd. 0.00% -15.2% -2.5% Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc. 0.00% 28.6% 9.7%

Risk & Volatility

Cision Ltd. is 47.00% less volatile than S&P 500 because the company has a beta of 0.53. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc. has a 1.26 beta and it is 26.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Cision Ltd. is 0.9 while its Current Ratio is 0.9. Meanwhile, Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc. has a Current Ratio of 1 while its Quick Ratio is 1. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Cision Ltd.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is shown Cision Ltd. and Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Cision Ltd. 0 0 0 0.00 Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc. 1 2 2 2.40

Meanwhile, Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc.’s consensus price target is $11.6, while its potential upside is 0.61%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Cision Ltd. and Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 53.8% and 0%. About 1.5% of Cision Ltd.’s share are owned by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 2.1% of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cision Ltd. -1.79% -8.21% -10.43% -18.19% -14.17% -1.62% Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc. -0.39% 6.2% -13.69% -2.28% -17.76% 6.64%

For the past year Cision Ltd. has -1.62% weaker performance while Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc. has 6.64% stronger performance.

Summary

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc. beats Cision Ltd. on 7 of the 9 factors.

Cision Ltd. provides public relations (PR) software, media distribution, media intelligence, and related professional services worldwide. The company enables public relations and communications professionals to manage, execute, and measure their strategic PR and communications programs. It offers Cision Communications Cloud, an earned media cloud-based platform that brands can use to build relationships with influencers and buyers in order to amplify their marketplace influence; and provides media database that offers access to influencers when planning a campaign, as well as to schedule and record various interactions with contacts. The company also provides PR Newswire that offers wire distribution services, as well as a suite of products and services for investor relations (IR) professionals, including distribution for earnings and other material news, Webcasts and conference calls, IR Website hosting, and virtual investor conferences; iReach, WebMax, and PRWeb products to distribute shorter releases with Web-focused delivery and search engine discovery; iContact, a cloud-based e-mail and social marketing software application to create, publish, and distribute professional-quality emails; and Gorkana and Help a Reporter Out technologies, as well as multimedia content and broadcast distribution services. In addition, it offers media monitoring software that tracks and monitors content on digital, print, social, and broadcast sources. Further, the company enables its customers to assess media coverage by collecting and analyzing data and metrics on audience engagement, campaign reach and effectiveness, sentiment, and competitive benchmarking to quantify campaign results of earned media strategies, as well as provides data-driven insights that inform the creation of future campaigns and marketing investment. Cision Ltd. was founded in 2014 and is based in Chicago, Illinois. Cision Ltd. is a subsidiary of GTCR Canyon Holdings Cayman L.P.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. provides information technology and services to healthcare organizations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers electronic health records, connectivity, private cloud hosting, outsourcing, analytics, patient engagement, clinical decision support, and population health management solutions. The companyÂ’s Clinical and Financial Solutions segment provides integrated clinical software applications and financial and information solutions, which primarily include EHR-related, and financial and practice management software solutions, as well as related installation, support and maintenance, outsourcing, private cloud hosting, revenue cycle management, training, and electronic claims administration services. Its Population Health segment offers health management and coordinated care solutions that enable hospitals, health systems, accountable care organizations, and other care facilities to connect, transition, analyze, and coordinate care across the entire care community. The company serves physicians, hospitals, governments, health systems, health plans, life-sciences companies, retail clinics, retail pharmacies, pharmacy benefit managers, insurance companies, and employer wellness clinics, as well as post-acute organizations, such as home health and hospice agencies. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.