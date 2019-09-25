Reviewing Cision Ltd. (CISN)’s and Agilysys Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS)’s results

Cision Ltd. (NYSE:CISN) and Agilysys Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Application Software. These factors are particularly influence the risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cision Ltd. 11 1.53 N/A -0.10 0.00 Agilysys Inc. 23 4.33 N/A -0.56 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Cision Ltd. and Agilysys Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of Cision Ltd. and Agilysys Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cision Ltd. 0.00% -3.5% -0.6% Agilysys Inc. 0.00% -9.3% -6.1%

Risk and Volatility

Cision Ltd.’s volatility measures that it’s 39.00% less volatile than S&P 500 due to its 0.61 beta. From a competition point of view, Agilysys Inc. has a 0.31 beta which is 69.00% less volatile compared to S&P 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Cision Ltd. are 0.8 and 0.8. Competitively, Agilysys Inc. has 1.4 and 1.3 for Current and Quick Ratio. Agilysys Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Cision Ltd.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for Cision Ltd. and Agilysys Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Cision Ltd. 0 0 1 3.00 Agilysys Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

The upside potential is 86.42% for Cision Ltd. with average price target of $14. Competitively the average price target of Agilysys Inc. is $26, which is potential -2.18% downside. The information presented earlier suggests that Cision Ltd. looks more robust than Agilysys Inc. as far as analyst opinion.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Cision Ltd. and Agilysys Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 54.4% and 78.3% respectively. Insiders held roughly 1.3% of Cision Ltd.’s shares. Comparatively, Agilysys Inc. has 2.9% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cision Ltd. -1.61% -8.86% -12.62% -13.42% -31.06% -11.2% Agilysys Inc. 4.61% 10.3% 29.86% 37.27% 51.89% 71.06%

For the past year Cision Ltd. has -11.2% weaker performance while Agilysys Inc. has 71.06% stronger performance.

Cision Ltd. provides public relations (PR) software, media distribution, media intelligence, and related professional services worldwide. The company enables public relations and communications professionals to manage, execute, and measure their strategic PR and communications programs. It offers Cision Communications Cloud, an earned media cloud-based platform that brands can use to build relationships with influencers and buyers in order to amplify their marketplace influence; and provides media database that offers access to influencers when planning a campaign, as well as to schedule and record various interactions with contacts. The company also provides PR Newswire that offers wire distribution services, as well as a suite of products and services for investor relations (IR) professionals, including distribution for earnings and other material news, Webcasts and conference calls, IR Website hosting, and virtual investor conferences; iReach, WebMax, and PRWeb products to distribute shorter releases with Web-focused delivery and search engine discovery; iContact, a cloud-based e-mail and social marketing software application to create, publish, and distribute professional-quality emails; and Gorkana and Help a Reporter Out technologies, as well as multimedia content and broadcast distribution services. In addition, it offers media monitoring software that tracks and monitors content on digital, print, social, and broadcast sources. Further, the company enables its customers to assess media coverage by collecting and analyzing data and metrics on audience engagement, campaign reach and effectiveness, sentiment, and competitive benchmarking to quantify campaign results of earned media strategies, as well as provides data-driven insights that inform the creation of future campaigns and marketing investment. Cision Ltd. was founded in 2014 and is based in Chicago, Illinois. Cision Ltd. is a subsidiary of GTCR Canyon Holdings Cayman L.P.

Agilysys, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a developer and marketer of hardware and software products and services to the hospitality industry in North America, Europe, and Asia. It specializes in point-of-sale, property management, inventory and procurement, workforce management, and mobile and wireless solutions that are designed to streamline operations, enhance efficiency, increasing guest recruitment and wallet share, and enhance the overall guest experience. The company also offers support and maintenance of software and hardware products, and subscription services; and professional services. It serves various sectors, including gaming; hotels, resorts, and cruise; foodservice management; and restaurants, universities, stadia, and healthcare. The company was formerly known as Pioneer-Standard Electronics, Inc. and changed its name to Agilysys, Inc. in 2003. Agilysys, Inc. was founded in 1963 and is based in Alpharetta, Georgia.