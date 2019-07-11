Reviewing Cisco Systems Inc. (CSCO)’s and Westell Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:WSTL)’s results

As Communication Equipment companies, Cisco Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) and Westell Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:WSTL) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cisco Systems Inc. 52 4.77 N/A 2.59 20.24 Westell Technologies Inc. 2 0.65 N/A -0.27 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Cisco Systems Inc. and Westell Technologies Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of Cisco Systems Inc. and Westell Technologies Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cisco Systems Inc. 0.00% 29.5% 11.9% Westell Technologies Inc. 0.00% -8.3% -7.2%

Risk and Volatility

A 1.21 beta indicates that Cisco Systems Inc. is 21.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500. In other hand, Westell Technologies Inc. has beta of 1.2 which is 20.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Cisco Systems Inc. are 1.8 and 1.7 respectively. Its competitor Westell Technologies Inc.’s Current Ratio is 7 and its Quick Ratio is 5.4. Westell Technologies Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Cisco Systems Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Ratings and Recommendations for Cisco Systems Inc. and Westell Technologies Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Cisco Systems Inc. 0 2 10 2.83 Westell Technologies Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Cisco Systems Inc.’s downside potential is -2.56% at a $55.67 average price target.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Cisco Systems Inc. and Westell Technologies Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 77.5% and 20.2%. About 0.1% of Cisco Systems Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Competitively, 2.7% are Westell Technologies Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cisco Systems Inc. -1.93% -7.28% 10.4% 11.31% 14.75% 21.02% Westell Technologies Inc. -3.21% -6.05% -6.05% 4.12% -31.87% 6.88%

For the past year Cisco Systems Inc. has stronger performance than Westell Technologies Inc.

Summary

Cisco Systems Inc. beats Westell Technologies Inc. on 8 of the 9 factors.

Cisco Systems, Inc. designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol (IP) based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products, including fixed-configuration and modular switches, and storage products that provide connectivity to end users, workstations, IP phones, wireless access points, and servers; and next-generation network routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks for mobile, data, voice, and video applications. It also provides collaboration products comprising unified communications products, conferencing products, collaboration endpoints, and business messaging products; data center products, such as blade and rack servers, series, fabric interconnects, and management software solutions; wireless products consisting of wireless access points, WLAN controllers, cloud and appliances based services, and integrated software services. In addition, the company offers security products, including network and data center security, advanced threat protection, Web and email security, access and policy, unified threat management, and advisory, integration, and managed services; and other products, such as emerging technologies and other networking products. Further, the company offers a distributed file system for hyperconvergence that enables server-based storage systems; service provider video software and solutions; and technical support services and advanced services. It serves businesses of various sizes, public institutions, governments, and service providers. The company sells its products directly, as well as through channel partners, such as systems integrators, service providers, other resellers, and distributors. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

Westell Technologies, Inc., through its subsidiary, Westell, Inc., designs and distributes telecommunications products to telephone companies in the United States. The company operates through three segments: In-Building Wireless (IBW), Intelligent Site Management and Services (ISMS), and Communications Network Solutions (CNS). The IBW segment offers distributed antenna systems conditioners; repeaters; battery backup units; and system components and antennas, including couplers, duplexers, splitters, filters, and tappers for commercial and public safety in-building wireless systems. The ISMS segment provides a suite of remote units, which provide machine-to-machine communications that enable operators to remotely monitor, manage, and control site infrastructure and support systems. The CNS segment provides a range of outdoor network infrastructure, such as integrated cabinets, power distribution products, copper and fiber connectivity panels, T1 network interface units, and tower mounted amplifiers. The company serves wireless and wireline service providers, multiple systems operators, Internet service providers, systems integrators, neutral host operators, and distributors through field sales organization, distributors, and partners. Westell Technologies, Inc. was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Aurora, Illinois.