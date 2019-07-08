Reviewing Cisco Systems Inc. (CSCO)’s and Plantronics Inc. (NYSE:PLT)’s results

Cisco Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) and Plantronics Inc. (NYSE:PLT) compete with each other in the Communication Equipment sector. We will analyze and contrast their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cisco Systems Inc. 51 4.69 N/A 2.59 20.24 Plantronics Inc. 44 0.86 N/A -1.90 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Cisco Systems Inc. and Plantronics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has Cisco Systems Inc. and Plantronics Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cisco Systems Inc. 0.00% 29.5% 11.9% Plantronics Inc. 0.00% -19.8% -5.1%

Volatility and Risk

Cisco Systems Inc. has a 1.21 beta, while its volatility is 21.00% which is more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Plantronics Inc.’s 1.56 beta is the reason why it is 56.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Cisco Systems Inc. are 1.8 and 1.7 respectively. Its competitor Plantronics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.5 and its Quick Ratio is 1.3. Cisco Systems Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Plantronics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The Ratings and Recommendations for Cisco Systems Inc. and Plantronics Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Cisco Systems Inc. 0 2 10 2.83 Plantronics Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

Cisco Systems Inc. has a consensus price target of $55.67, and a -0.93% downside potential. Plantronics Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $84 average price target and a 130.58% potential upside. Based on the results delivered earlier, Plantronics Inc. is looking more favorable than Cisco Systems Inc., analysts belief.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 77.5% of Cisco Systems Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 98.76% of Plantronics Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 0.1% are Cisco Systems Inc.’s share held by insiders. Competitively, 0.8% are Plantronics Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cisco Systems Inc. -1.93% -7.28% 10.4% 11.31% 14.75% 21.02% Plantronics Inc. -1.73% -8.54% 0.19% -18.44% -29.47% 42.42%

For the past year Cisco Systems Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Plantronics Inc.

Summary

Cisco Systems Inc. beats on 7 of the 10 factors Plantronics Inc.

Cisco Systems, Inc. designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol (IP) based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products, including fixed-configuration and modular switches, and storage products that provide connectivity to end users, workstations, IP phones, wireless access points, and servers; and next-generation network routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks for mobile, data, voice, and video applications. It also provides collaboration products comprising unified communications products, conferencing products, collaboration endpoints, and business messaging products; data center products, such as blade and rack servers, series, fabric interconnects, and management software solutions; wireless products consisting of wireless access points, WLAN controllers, cloud and appliances based services, and integrated software services. In addition, the company offers security products, including network and data center security, advanced threat protection, Web and email security, access and policy, unified threat management, and advisory, integration, and managed services; and other products, such as emerging technologies and other networking products. Further, the company offers a distributed file system for hyperconvergence that enables server-based storage systems; service provider video software and solutions; and technical support services and advanced services. It serves businesses of various sizes, public institutions, governments, and service providers. The company sells its products directly, as well as through channel partners, such as systems integrators, service providers, other resellers, and distributors. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

Plantronics, Inc. designs, manufactures, and markets lightweight communications headsets, telephone headset systems, other communication endpoints, and accessories for the business and consumer markets under the Plantronics brand worldwide. The company also manufactures and markets specialty telephone products under the Clarity brand. Its primary products include corded and cordless communication headsets; audio processors; telephone systems; Bluetooth and corded products; personal computer and gaming headsets; and specialty products for hearing impaired individuals. The company designs its products for various markets and applications, such as offices and homes, contact centers, mobile phones and smartphones, tablets, computer and gaming, residential, and other specialty applications. Plantronics, Inc. sells its products through a network of distributors, retailers, wireless carriers, original equipment manufacturers, and telephony and other service providers. The company was founded in 1961 and is headquartered in Santa Cruz, California.