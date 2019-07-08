Reviewing Cisco Systems Inc. (CSCO)’s and Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company (NYSE:HPE)’s results

As Communication Equipment companies, Cisco Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) and Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company (NYSE:HPE) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cisco Systems Inc. 51 4.69 N/A 2.59 20.24 Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company 15 0.66 N/A 1.33 10.83

In table 1 we can see Cisco Systems Inc. and Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company has lower revenue and earnings than Cisco Systems Inc. Company that currently has a higher P/E ratio means that it is the more expensive of the two businesses. Cisco Systems Inc. is trading at a higher P/E ratio than Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company, indicating that it is currently more expensive of the two stocks.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cisco Systems Inc. 0.00% 29.5% 11.9% Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company 0.00% 3% 1.2%

Volatility and Risk

Cisco Systems Inc.’s volatility measures that it’s 21.00% more volatile than S&P 500 due to its 1.21 beta. Competitively, Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company’s 58.00% volatility makes it more volatile than S&P 500, because of the 1.58 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Cisco Systems Inc. are 1.8 and 1.7 respectively. Its competitor Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company’s Current Ratio is 0.9 and its Quick Ratio is 0.8. Cisco Systems Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company.

Analyst Ratings

Cisco Systems Inc. and Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Cisco Systems Inc. 0 2 10 2.83 Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company 2 0 0 1.00

Cisco Systems Inc.’s downside potential currently stands at -0.93% and an $55.67 consensus price target. Meanwhile, Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company’s consensus price target is $14, while its potential downside is -6.85%. The results provided earlier shows that Cisco Systems Inc. appears more favorable than Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company, based on analyst opinion.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 77.5% of Cisco Systems Inc. shares and 86% of Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company shares. About 0.1% of Cisco Systems Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.1% of Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cisco Systems Inc. -1.93% -7.28% 10.4% 11.31% 14.75% 21.02% Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company -6.06% -12.55% -10.16% -8.27% -18.02% 9.16%

For the past year Cisco Systems Inc. was more bullish than Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company.

Summary

Cisco Systems Inc. beats on 13 of the 12 factors Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company.

Cisco Systems, Inc. designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol (IP) based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products, including fixed-configuration and modular switches, and storage products that provide connectivity to end users, workstations, IP phones, wireless access points, and servers; and next-generation network routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks for mobile, data, voice, and video applications. It also provides collaboration products comprising unified communications products, conferencing products, collaboration endpoints, and business messaging products; data center products, such as blade and rack servers, series, fabric interconnects, and management software solutions; wireless products consisting of wireless access points, WLAN controllers, cloud and appliances based services, and integrated software services. In addition, the company offers security products, including network and data center security, advanced threat protection, Web and email security, access and policy, unified threat management, and advisory, integration, and managed services; and other products, such as emerging technologies and other networking products. Further, the company offers a distributed file system for hyperconvergence that enables server-based storage systems; service provider video software and solutions; and technical support services and advanced services. It serves businesses of various sizes, public institutions, governments, and service providers. The company sells its products directly, as well as through channel partners, such as systems integrators, service providers, other resellers, and distributors. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides technology solutions to business and public sector enterprises. It operates through Enterprise Group, Software, Enterprise Services, and Financial Services segments. The Enterprise Group segment offers industry standard servers and mission-critical servers to address the array of its customers' computing needs; converged storage solutions, including 3PAR StoreServ, StoreOnce, all-flash arrays, and software defined and StoreVirtual products; wireless local area network equipment, mobility and security software, switches, routers, and network management products; and support and technology consulting services. The Software segment offers software to capture, store, explore, analyze, protect, and share information and insights within and outside organizations; HP Vertica, an analytics database technology for machine, structured, and semi-structured data; and HP IDOL, an analytics tool for human information, as well as solutions for archiving, data protection, eDiscovery, information governance, and enterprise content management. This segment also provides application delivery management, enterprise security, and IT operations management software products. The Enterprise Services segment offers technology consulting, outsourcing, and support services in infrastructure, applications, and business process domains within traditional and strategic enterprise service (SES) offerings, which include analytics and data management, security, and cloud services. The Financial Services segment provides leasing, financing, IT consumption and utility programs, and asset management services. The company markets and sells its products through resellers, distribution partners, original equipment manufacturers, independent software vendors, systems integrators, and advisory firms. Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company is headquartered in Palo Alto, California.