Reviewing Cisco Systems Inc. (CSCO)’s and Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. (NASDAQ:GILT)’s results

We are comparing Cisco Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) and Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. (NASDAQ:GILT) on their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation. They both are Communication Equipment companies, competing one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cisco Systems Inc. 54 3.90 N/A 2.74 20.23 Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. 9 1.76 N/A 0.34 24.50

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of Cisco Systems Inc. and Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. seems to has lower revenue and earnings compared to Cisco Systems Inc. The company that is presently more affordable of the two stocks is the one that has a lower price-to-earnings ratio. Cisco Systems Inc.’s shares have been trading at lower price-to-earnings ratio which means it is presently more affordable than Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cisco Systems Inc. 0.00% 32.1% 12.8% Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. 0.00% 8.3% 4.9%

Volatility & Risk

A 1.17 beta indicates that Cisco Systems Inc. is 17.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500. Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd.’s 0.62 beta is the reason why it is 38.00% less volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

Cisco Systems Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 1.7 and 1.6 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. are 1.5 and 1.4 respectively. Cisco Systems Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd.

Analyst Recommendations

Recommendations and Ratings for Cisco Systems Inc. and Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Cisco Systems Inc. 0 4 4 2.50 Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. 0 0 0 0.00

Cisco Systems Inc. has a 15.89% upside potential and an average price target of $54.78.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Cisco Systems Inc. and Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. are owned by institutional investors at 77.7% and 25.7% respectively. 0.07% are Cisco Systems Inc.’s share held by insiders. Competitively, Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. has 13.2% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cisco Systems Inc. -3.2% 1.21% -0.32% 18.6% 31.37% 27.86% Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. -0.36% -0.48% -7.1% -7.55% -1.3% -9.06%

For the past year Cisco Systems Inc. had bullish trend while Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. had bearish trend.

Summary

Cisco Systems Inc. beats Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. on 10 of the 11 factors.

Cisco Systems, Inc. designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol (IP) based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products, including fixed-configuration and modular switches, and storage products that provide connectivity to end users, workstations, IP phones, wireless access points, and servers; and next-generation network routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks for mobile, data, voice, and video applications. It also provides collaboration products comprising unified communications products, conferencing products, collaboration endpoints, and business messaging products; data center products, such as blade and rack servers, series, fabric interconnects, and management software solutions; wireless products consisting of wireless access points, WLAN controllers, cloud and appliances based services, and integrated software services. In addition, the company offers security products, including network and data center security, advanced threat protection, Web and email security, access and policy, unified threat management, and advisory, integration, and managed services; and other products, such as emerging technologies and other networking products. Further, the company offers a distributed file system for hyperconvergence that enables server-based storage systems; service provider video software and solutions; and technical support services and advanced services. It serves businesses of various sizes, public institutions, governments, and service providers. The company sells its products directly, as well as through channel partners, such as systems integrators, service providers, other resellers, and distributors. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband satellite communication (Satcom) network solutions and services worldwide. The company designs, manufactures, and provides network management and equipment for Satcom, as well as professional services to satellite and Telcos. Its equipment consists of very small aperture terminals, solid-state power amplifiers, block up converters, low-profile antennas, and on-the-move/on-the-pause terminals. In addition, the company offers various solutions, including fully managed Satcom, satellite capacity, network planning and optimization, remote network operation, call center support, and hub and field operations. Further, it provides connectivity services, Internet access, and telephony services to enterprise, government, and residential customers over its own networks and over networks which Gilat installs based on build operate transfer contracts; and builds telecommunication infrastructure using fiber-optic and wireless technologies for broadband connectivity. Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. sells its products and solutions to communication service providers and operators, mobile network operators, and system integrators, as well as to defense and homeland security organizations, and directly to end-users. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Petah Tikva, Israel.