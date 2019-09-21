Reviewing Cisco Systems Inc. (CSCO)’s and EchoStar Corporation (NASDAQ:SATS)’s results

Cisco Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) and EchoStar Corporation (NASDAQ:SATS) are two firms in the Communication Equipment that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cisco Systems Inc. 54 4.06 N/A 2.74 20.23 EchoStar Corporation 34 1.83 N/A -0.06 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Cisco Systems Inc. and EchoStar Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cisco Systems Inc. 0.00% 32.1% 12.8% EchoStar Corporation 0.00% -0.1% -0.1%

Volatility and Risk

Cisco Systems Inc.’s volatility measures that it’s 17.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 due to its 1.17 beta. EchoStar Corporation has a 0.75 beta and it is 25.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Cisco Systems Inc. are 1.7 and 1.6 respectively. Its competitor EchoStar Corporation’s Current Ratio is 2.7 and its Quick Ratio is 2.7. EchoStar Corporation can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Cisco Systems Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The Recommendations and Ratings for Cisco Systems Inc. and EchoStar Corporation are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Cisco Systems Inc. 0 4 5 2.56 EchoStar Corporation 0 0 1 3.00

$55.3 is Cisco Systems Inc.’s consensus target price while its potential upside is 11.49%. Competitively EchoStar Corporation has an average target price of $61, with potential upside of 52.65%. The data from earlier shows that analysts view suggest that EchoStar Corporation seems more appealing than Cisco Systems Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 77.7% of Cisco Systems Inc. shares and 96.4% of EchoStar Corporation shares. 0.07% are Cisco Systems Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Comparatively, 4.6% are EchoStar Corporation’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cisco Systems Inc. -3.2% 1.21% -0.32% 18.6% 31.37% 27.86% EchoStar Corporation -1.11% 2.2% 13.8% 13.94% 2.22% 23.97%

For the past year Cisco Systems Inc. has stronger performance than EchoStar Corporation

Summary

On 7 of the 10 factors Cisco Systems Inc. beats EchoStar Corporation.

Cisco Systems, Inc. designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol (IP) based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products, including fixed-configuration and modular switches, and storage products that provide connectivity to end users, workstations, IP phones, wireless access points, and servers; and next-generation network routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks for mobile, data, voice, and video applications. It also provides collaboration products comprising unified communications products, conferencing products, collaboration endpoints, and business messaging products; data center products, such as blade and rack servers, series, fabric interconnects, and management software solutions; wireless products consisting of wireless access points, WLAN controllers, cloud and appliances based services, and integrated software services. In addition, the company offers security products, including network and data center security, advanced threat protection, Web and email security, access and policy, unified threat management, and advisory, integration, and managed services; and other products, such as emerging technologies and other networking products. Further, the company offers a distributed file system for hyperconvergence that enables server-based storage systems; service provider video software and solutions; and technical support services and advanced services. It serves businesses of various sizes, public institutions, governments, and service providers. The company sells its products directly, as well as through channel partners, such as systems integrators, service providers, other resellers, and distributors. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

EchoStar Corporation offers satellite operations, video delivery solutions, digital set-top boxes, and broadband satellite technologies and services for home and small office customers worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Hughes, EchoStar Technologies, and EchoStar Satellite Services. The Hughes segment provides satellite broadband Internet access and satellite technologies to North American consumer market; and broadband network technologies, managed services, equipment, and communications solutions to enterprise and government customers. This segment also offers managed services, equipment, and communications solutions to large enterprise customers for mobile satellite systems; designs, provides, and installs gateway and terminal equipment to customers for other satellite systems; and satellite ground segment systems and terminals to mobile system operators. The EchoStar Technologies segment designs, develops, and distributes high-definition and standard-definition digital set-top boxes, and related products and technologies, such as satellite dishes and remote controls for satellite TV service providers and telecommunication companies. This segment also offers digital broadcast operations, including satellite uplinking/downlinking, transmission services, signal processing, conditional access management, and other services; and Slingbox units directly to consumers through retail outlets and online, as well as to the pay-TV operator markets. The EchoStar Satellite Services segment provides satellite services on a full-time and occasional-use basis primarily to DISH Network, Dish Mexico, the United States government service providers, Internet service providers, broadcast news organizations, programmers, and private enterprise customers through its 18 owned and leased in-orbit satellites. EchoStar Corporation was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Englewood, Colorado.