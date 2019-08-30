Reviewing Cisco Systems Inc. (CSCO)’s and ClearOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CLRO)’s results

Cisco Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) and ClearOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CLRO) are two firms in the Communication Equipment that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cisco Systems Inc. 54 3.87 N/A 2.74 20.23 ClearOne Inc. 2 1.39 N/A -1.86 0.00

Table 1 highlights Cisco Systems Inc. and ClearOne Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cisco Systems Inc. 0.00% 32.1% 12.8% ClearOne Inc. 0.00% -34.1% -30%

Volatility & Risk

Cisco Systems Inc.’s volatility measures that it’s 17.00% more volatile than S&P 500 due to its 1.17 beta. Competitively, ClearOne Inc. is 1.00% more volatile than S&P 500, because of the 1.01 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Cisco Systems Inc. is 1.7 while its Quick Ratio stands at 1.6. The Current Ratio of rival ClearOne Inc. is 5.6 and its Quick Ratio is has 3.1. ClearOne Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Cisco Systems Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The Ratings and Recommendations for Cisco Systems Inc. and ClearOne Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Cisco Systems Inc. 0 4 4 2.50 ClearOne Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Cisco Systems Inc.’s average price target is $54.78, while its potential upside is 15.89%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 77.7% of Cisco Systems Inc. shares and 5.3% of ClearOne Inc. shares. Insiders owned roughly 0.07% of Cisco Systems Inc.’s shares. Competitively, 49.3% are ClearOne Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cisco Systems Inc. -3.2% 1.21% -0.32% 18.6% 31.37% 27.86% ClearOne Inc. 6.93% -3.14% 1.86% 7.46% -37.39% 72.8%

For the past year Cisco Systems Inc. has weaker performance than ClearOne Inc.

Summary

On 7 of the 9 factors Cisco Systems Inc. beats ClearOne Inc.

Cisco Systems, Inc. designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol (IP) based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products, including fixed-configuration and modular switches, and storage products that provide connectivity to end users, workstations, IP phones, wireless access points, and servers; and next-generation network routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks for mobile, data, voice, and video applications. It also provides collaboration products comprising unified communications products, conferencing products, collaboration endpoints, and business messaging products; data center products, such as blade and rack servers, series, fabric interconnects, and management software solutions; wireless products consisting of wireless access points, WLAN controllers, cloud and appliances based services, and integrated software services. In addition, the company offers security products, including network and data center security, advanced threat protection, Web and email security, access and policy, unified threat management, and advisory, integration, and managed services; and other products, such as emerging technologies and other networking products. Further, the company offers a distributed file system for hyperconvergence that enables server-based storage systems; service provider video software and solutions; and technical support services and advanced services. It serves businesses of various sizes, public institutions, governments, and service providers. The company sells its products directly, as well as through channel partners, such as systems integrators, service providers, other resellers, and distributors. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

ClearOne, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells conferencing, collaboration, streaming, and digital signage solutions for audio/voice and visual communications in the United States and internationally. The company offers various professional audio communication products, including professional conferencing and sound-reinforcement products for use in enterprise, healthcare, education and distance learning, government, legal, and finance organizations; mid-tier premium conferencing products for smaller rooms, and small and medium businesses, which interface with video and Web conferencing systems; and professional microphones for use in various applications. It also provides unified communications audio end points comprising traditional tabletop conferencing phones used in conference rooms and offices; and personal conferencing products that could be used with PCs, laptops, tablets, smartphones, and other portable devices. The company's audio communication products and unified communications audio end points enhance communication during a conference call by eliminating echo and background noise. In addition, it offers visual communication products, such as video conferencing products; streaming products, which deliver the Internet protocol (IP) A/V experience by streaming time sensitive high definition audio and video and control over TCP/IP networks; and digital signage systems. The company sells its commercial products to a network of independent audiovisual, information technology, and telecommunications distributors, as well as independent systems integrators, dealers, value-added resellers, and end-users. ClearOne, Inc. was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah.