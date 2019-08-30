Reviewing Cisco Systems Inc. (CSCO)’s and CalAmp Corp. (NASDAQ:CAMP)’s results

Both Cisco Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) and CalAmp Corp. (NASDAQ:CAMP) are Communication Equipment companies, competing one another. We will compare their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cisco Systems Inc. 54 3.87 N/A 2.74 20.23 CalAmp Corp. 12 0.90 N/A 0.03 338.18

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of Cisco Systems Inc. and CalAmp Corp. CalAmp Corp. seems to has lower revenue and earnings compared to Cisco Systems Inc. Business that presently has a lower P/E ratio means that it is the more affordable of the two businesses. Cisco Systems Inc. has been trading at a lower P/E ratio than CalAmp Corp., which means that it is at the moment the more affordable of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cisco Systems Inc. 0.00% 32.1% 12.8% CalAmp Corp. 0.00% 0.6% 0.2%

Risk and Volatility

A beta of 1.17 shows that Cisco Systems Inc. is 17.00% more volatile than S&P 500. In other hand, CalAmp Corp. has beta of 1.97 which is 97.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Cisco Systems Inc. are 1.7 and 1.6 respectively. Its competitor CalAmp Corp.’s Current Ratio is 1.6 and its Quick Ratio is 1.4. Cisco Systems Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than CalAmp Corp.

Analyst Recommendations

The table delivered features the ratings and recommendations for Cisco Systems Inc. and CalAmp Corp.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Cisco Systems Inc. 0 4 4 2.50 CalAmp Corp. 1 2 1 2.25

Cisco Systems Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 15.89% and an $54.78 average price target. On the other hand, CalAmp Corp.’s potential upside is 79.13% and its average price target is $17.25. The information presented earlier suggests that CalAmp Corp. looks more robust than Cisco Systems Inc. as far as analyst belief.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Cisco Systems Inc. and CalAmp Corp. are owned by institutional investors at 77.7% and 79.7% respectively. 0.07% are Cisco Systems Inc.’s share held by insiders. Competitively, 2.3% are CalAmp Corp.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cisco Systems Inc. -3.2% 1.21% -0.32% 18.6% 31.37% 27.86% CalAmp Corp. 0.45% -2.87% -20.29% -21.52% -50.44% -14.22%

For the past year Cisco Systems Inc. had bullish trend while CalAmp Corp. had bearish trend.

Summary

Cisco Systems Inc. beats on 10 of the 12 factors CalAmp Corp.

Cisco Systems, Inc. designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol (IP) based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products, including fixed-configuration and modular switches, and storage products that provide connectivity to end users, workstations, IP phones, wireless access points, and servers; and next-generation network routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks for mobile, data, voice, and video applications. It also provides collaboration products comprising unified communications products, conferencing products, collaboration endpoints, and business messaging products; data center products, such as blade and rack servers, series, fabric interconnects, and management software solutions; wireless products consisting of wireless access points, WLAN controllers, cloud and appliances based services, and integrated software services. In addition, the company offers security products, including network and data center security, advanced threat protection, Web and email security, access and policy, unified threat management, and advisory, integration, and managed services; and other products, such as emerging technologies and other networking products. Further, the company offers a distributed file system for hyperconvergence that enables server-based storage systems; service provider video software and solutions; and technical support services and advanced services. It serves businesses of various sizes, public institutions, governments, and service providers. The company sells its products directly, as well as through channel partners, such as systems integrators, service providers, other resellers, and distributors. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

CalAmp Corp. provides Internet of Things (IoT) enablement solutions for various mobile and fixed applications worldwide. The company provides solutions for mobile resource management and applications for the IoT market, which enable customers in the transportation, government, construction, automotive, and energy markets to optimize their operations by collecting, monitoring, and reporting business-critical data and desired intelligence from remote and mobile assets. It also offers a portfolio of wireless communications products, such as asset tracking devices, mobile telemetry units, fixed and mobile wireless gateways, and multi-mode wireless routers; and cloud-based telematics software-as-a-service and platform-as-a-service applications. The company sells its products and services through direct and indirect sales channels in the United States, as well as through sales personnel in Latin America, the Middle East, and Europe. CalAmp Corp. was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Irvine, California.