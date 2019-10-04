Reviewing Cisco Systems Inc. (CSCO)’s and Airgain Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRG)’s results

Both Cisco Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) and Airgain Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRG) compete on a level playing field in the Communication Equipment industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cisco Systems Inc. 48 2.14 4.24B 2.74 20.23 Airgain Inc. 12 2.50 8.64M -0.13 0.00

Table 1 highlights Cisco Systems Inc. and Airgain Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Cisco Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) and Airgain Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRG)’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cisco Systems Inc. 8,776,650,796.94% 32.1% 12.8% Airgain Inc. 74,226,804.12% -2.6% -2.2%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Cisco Systems Inc. is 1.6 while its Current Ratio is 1.7. Meanwhile, Airgain Inc. has a Current Ratio of 6.7 while its Quick Ratio is 6.5. Airgain Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Cisco Systems Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for Cisco Systems Inc. and Airgain Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Cisco Systems Inc. 0 4 5 2.56 Airgain Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Cisco Systems Inc.’s upside potential is 17.51% at a $55.3 consensus price target.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Cisco Systems Inc. and Airgain Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 77.7% and 43.9% respectively. 0.07% are Cisco Systems Inc.’s share held by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 4.2% of Airgain Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cisco Systems Inc. -3.2% 1.21% -0.32% 18.6% 31.37% 27.86% Airgain Inc. -0.99% -12.53% -19.43% 19.52% 32.18% 30.98%

For the past year Cisco Systems Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Airgain Inc.

Summary

On 9 of the 12 factors Cisco Systems Inc. beats Airgain Inc.

Cisco Systems, Inc. designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol (IP) based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products, including fixed-configuration and modular switches, and storage products that provide connectivity to end users, workstations, IP phones, wireless access points, and servers; and next-generation network routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks for mobile, data, voice, and video applications. It also provides collaboration products comprising unified communications products, conferencing products, collaboration endpoints, and business messaging products; data center products, such as blade and rack servers, series, fabric interconnects, and management software solutions; wireless products consisting of wireless access points, WLAN controllers, cloud and appliances based services, and integrated software services. In addition, the company offers security products, including network and data center security, advanced threat protection, Web and email security, access and policy, unified threat management, and advisory, integration, and managed services; and other products, such as emerging technologies and other networking products. Further, the company offers a distributed file system for hyperconvergence that enables server-based storage systems; service provider video software and solutions; and technical support services and advanced services. It serves businesses of various sizes, public institutions, governments, and service providers. The company sells its products directly, as well as through channel partners, such as systems integrators, service providers, other resellers, and distributors. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

Airgain, Inc. designs, develops, and engineers antenna products for original equipment and design manufacturers, chipset vendors, and service providers worldwide. The companyÂ’s products include MaxBeam high gain embedded antennas; profile embedded antennas; profile contour embedded antennas; ultra embedded antennas; omnimax high performance external antennas; MaxBeam carrier class antenna; and SmartMax Embedded Antennas. It provides embedded antenna technologies to enable high performance wireless networking across a range of home, enterprise, and industrial devices. The company was formerly known as AM Group and changed its name to Airgain, Inc. in 2004. Airgain, Inc. was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.