Reviewing Cisco Systems Inc. (CSCO)’s and A10 Networks Inc. (NYSE:ATEN)’s results

Cisco Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) and A10 Networks Inc. (NYSE:ATEN) compete with each other in the Communication Equipment sector. We will analyze and compare their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cisco Systems Inc. 54 3.84 N/A 2.74 20.23 A10 Networks Inc. 7 2.38 N/A -0.27 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of Cisco Systems Inc. and A10 Networks Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Cisco Systems Inc. and A10 Networks Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cisco Systems Inc. 0.00% 32.1% 12.8% A10 Networks Inc. 0.00% -20.3% -8.8%

Volatility & Risk

Cisco Systems Inc.’s current beta is 1.17 and it happens to be 17.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. A10 Networks Inc.’s 31.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 volatility due to the company’s 0.69 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Cisco Systems Inc. are 1.7 and 1.6 respectively. Its competitor A10 Networks Inc.’s Current Ratio is 2.1 and its Quick Ratio is 1.9. A10 Networks Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Cisco Systems Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for Cisco Systems Inc. and A10 Networks Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Cisco Systems Inc. 0 4 4 2.50 A10 Networks Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Cisco Systems Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 12.76% and an $54.78 consensus price target.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 77.7% of Cisco Systems Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 68.7% of A10 Networks Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Cisco Systems Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 0.07%. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.9% of A10 Networks Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cisco Systems Inc. -3.2% 1.21% -0.32% 18.6% 31.37% 27.86% A10 Networks Inc. 0.4% 10.82% 19.37% 13.13% 10.82% 21.47%

For the past year Cisco Systems Inc. was more bullish than A10 Networks Inc.

Summary

On 8 of the 9 factors Cisco Systems Inc. beats A10 Networks Inc.

Cisco Systems, Inc. designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol (IP) based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products, including fixed-configuration and modular switches, and storage products that provide connectivity to end users, workstations, IP phones, wireless access points, and servers; and next-generation network routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks for mobile, data, voice, and video applications. It also provides collaboration products comprising unified communications products, conferencing products, collaboration endpoints, and business messaging products; data center products, such as blade and rack servers, series, fabric interconnects, and management software solutions; wireless products consisting of wireless access points, WLAN controllers, cloud and appliances based services, and integrated software services. In addition, the company offers security products, including network and data center security, advanced threat protection, Web and email security, access and policy, unified threat management, and advisory, integration, and managed services; and other products, such as emerging technologies and other networking products. Further, the company offers a distributed file system for hyperconvergence that enables server-based storage systems; service provider video software and solutions; and technical support services and advanced services. It serves businesses of various sizes, public institutions, governments, and service providers. The company sells its products directly, as well as through channel partners, such as systems integrators, service providers, other resellers, and distributors. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

A10 Networks, Inc. provides software and hardware solutions in the United States, Japan, and internationally. The companyÂ’s products are built on advanced core operating system platform. It offers application delivery controllers that provide advanced server load balancing; lightning application delivery service, a cloud-native software-as-a-service platform designed to boost the delivery and security of applications and micro services; and carrier grade networking address translation product that offer network address and protocol translation services for service provider networks. The company also provides threat protection systems for the protection of networks and server resources against massive distributed denial of service attacks; secure sockets layer insight that decrypts secure sockets layer-encrypted traffic and forwards it to a third-party security device, such as a firewall, for deep packet inspection; and convergent firewall, which consolidates multiple critical security capabilities in one package by consolidating multiple security and networking functions in a single appliance. Its solutions enable cloud providers, Web-scale companies, service providers, government organizations, and enterprises to secure and optimize the performance of their data center and cloud applications; and secure their users, applications, and infrastructure from Internet, Web, and network threats. The company delivers its solutions on optimized hardware appliances, bare metal software, virtual appliances, and cloud-native software. It serves telecommunications, technology, industrial, retail, financial, gaming, and education industries. The company markets its products through sales organizations, as well as distribution channel partners, including distributors, value added resellers, and system integrators. A10 Networks, Inc. was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.