Reviewing CIRCOR International Inc. (CIR)’s and Its Competitors results

As Industrial Equipment & Components company, CIRCOR International Inc. (NYSE:CIR) is competing with its peers based on the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

CIRCOR International Inc. has 0% of its shares held by institutional investors versus an average of 75.83% institutional ownership for its rivals. On other hand CIRCOR International Inc. has 1% of its shares held by company insiders versus an average of 4.62% insiders ownership for its rivals.

Profitability

Table 1 has CIRCOR International Inc. and its rivals’ return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CIRCOR International Inc. 0.00% -4.80% -1.50% Industry Average 6.44% 15.56% 8.34%

Valuation and Earnings

In next table we are contrasting CIRCOR International Inc. and its rivals’ net income, top-line revenue and valuation.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio CIRCOR International Inc. N/A 38 0.00 Industry Average 132.85M 2.06B 28.70

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 provides summary of recent ratings for CIRCOR International Inc. and its rivals.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score CIRCOR International Inc. 0 1 2 2.67 Industry Average 1.00 2.25 1.17 2.52

CIRCOR International Inc. currently has an average target price of $45, suggesting a potential upside of 22.65%. The potential upside of the peers is 23.58%. Based on the data shown earlier, CIRCOR International Inc. is looking more favorable than its rivals, equities research analysts’ belief.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of CIRCOR International Inc. and its rivals.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) CIRCOR International Inc. -3.43% -17.39% 12.63% 39.19% -11.81% 78.4% Industry Average 3.75% 5.97% 10.09% 15.75% 7.18% 25.29%

For the past year CIRCOR International Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than the average for its rivals.

Liquidity

CIRCOR International Inc. has a Current Ratio of 2.3 and a Quick Ratio of 1.4. Competitively, CIRCOR International Inc.’s peers Current Ratio is 2.68 and has 1.85 Quick Ratio. CIRCOR International Inc.’s peers have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than CIRCOR International Inc.

Volatility and Risk

CIRCOR International Inc. is 106.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 because the stock has a beta of 2.06. In other hand, CIRCOR International Inc.’s peers have beta of 1.39 which is 39.18% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Dividends

CIRCOR International Inc. does not pay a dividend.

CIRCOR International, Inc. designs, manufactures, and markets engineered products and sub-systems for oil and gas, aerospace, power and process, and industrial solutions markets worldwide. It operates through two segments, Energy and Advanced Flow Solutions. The Energy segment offers a range of flow control solutions and services, including valves, such as engineered trunion and floating ball valves; gate, globe, and check valves; and butterfly valves, as well as delayed coking unheading devices and fluid catalytic converter valves. It also provides instrumentation fittings and sampling systems comprising sight glasses and gauge valves; liquid level controllers, liquid level switches, plugs and probes pressure controllers, and pressure regulators; and pipeline pigs, quick opening closures, and pig signalers. This segment offers its products and services to end-user customers, such as oil companies, as well as engineering, procurement, and construction companies through direct sales, sales representatives, distributors, and agents. The Advanced Flow Solutions segment manufactures and markets control valves, automatic recirculation valves, regulators, fluid controls, actuation systems, landing gear components, pneumatic controls, electro-mechanical controls, and other flow control products and systems. Its products and services are used by various customers in the military and defense, commercial aerospace, business and general aviation, process industries, and power generation markets. This segment serves aircraft manufacturers and tier 1 suppliers to aircraft manufacturers, power companies and their contractors, and other industrial customers. CIRCOR International, Inc. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Burlington, Massachusetts.