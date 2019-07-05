Reviewing Cintas Corporation (CTAS)’s and Steel Connect Inc. (NASDAQ:STCN)’s results

Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS) and Steel Connect Inc. (NASDAQ:STCN) are two firms in the Business Services that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cintas Corporation 205 3.68 N/A 7.55 29.35 Steel Connect Inc. 2 0.14 N/A -0.64 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Cintas Corporation and Steel Connect Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cintas Corporation 0.00% 27.4% 11.8% Steel Connect Inc. 0.00% -36.7% -4.7%

Volatility and Risk

A beta of 1.05 shows that Cintas Corporation is 5.00% more volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, Steel Connect Inc.’s beta is 0.12 which is 88.00% less volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Cintas Corporation is 1.9 while its Current Ratio is 2.2. Meanwhile, Steel Connect Inc. has a Current Ratio of 1 while its Quick Ratio is 0.9. Cintas Corporation is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Steel Connect Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The Recommendations and Ratings for Cintas Corporation and Steel Connect Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Cintas Corporation 1 0 2 2.67 Steel Connect Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Cintas Corporation has an average price target of $208.33, and a -13.03% downside potential.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Cintas Corporation and Steel Connect Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 68.9% and 52.2%. Insiders held roughly 0.3% of Cintas Corporation’s shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 10.7% of Steel Connect Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cintas Corporation 0.74% 6.4% 9.81% 23.62% 20.89% 31.88% Steel Connect Inc. -1.57% -7.39% 0% 5.03% 9.3% 8.67%

For the past year Cintas Corporation was more bullish than Steel Connect Inc.

Summary

Cintas Corporation beats Steel Connect Inc. on 9 of the 9 factors.

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services; First Aid and Safety Services; and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, and carpet and tile cleaning services, as well as sells uniforms directly. It also offers first aid and safety services, and fire protection products and services. The company offers its products and services through its distribution network and local delivery routes, or local representatives to small service and manufacturing companies, as well as major corporations. Cintas Corporation was founded in 1968 and is based in Cincinnati, Ohio.