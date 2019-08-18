Reviewing Cintas Corporation (CTAS)’s and S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)’s results

Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS) and S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Business Services. These factors are particularly influence the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cintas Corporation 223 3.93 N/A 7.65 34.04 S&P Global Inc. 219 9.94 N/A 7.45 32.86

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Cintas Corporation and S&P Global Inc. S&P Global Inc. has lower revenue and earnings than Cintas Corporation. Business that presently has a higher price-to-earnings ratio means that it is the more expensive of the two businesses. Cintas Corporation’s current price-to-earnings ratio is higher than that of S&P Global Inc., which means that it is the expensive of the two.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Cintas Corporation and S&P Global Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cintas Corporation 0.00% 26.9% 11.6% S&P Global Inc. 0.00% 307.3% 19.9%

Volatility and Risk

Cintas Corporation’s current beta is 0.98 and it happens to be 2.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. S&P Global Inc.’s 8.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 volatility due to the stock’s 1.08 beta.

Liquidity

2.2 and 1.9 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Cintas Corporation. Its rival S&P Global Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 1.2 and 1.2 respectively. Cintas Corporation has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than S&P Global Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is delivered Cintas Corporation and S&P Global Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Cintas Corporation 1 1 2 2.50 S&P Global Inc. 0 3 4 2.57

$225.75 is Cintas Corporation’s consensus target price while its potential downside is -14.62%. Meanwhile, S&P Global Inc.’s consensus target price is $261.43, while its potential upside is 1.85%. Based on the data delivered earlier, S&P Global Inc. is looking more favorable than Cintas Corporation, analysts opinion.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Cintas Corporation and S&P Global Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 69.5% and 85.9%. Cintas Corporation’s share owned by insiders are 1.4%. Insiders Comparatively, owned 0.1% of S&P Global Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cintas Corporation -0.56% 9.03% 20.54% 39.56% 28.47% 55.03% S&P Global Inc. 0.77% 5.46% 11.62% 29.6% 21.94% 44.14%

For the past year Cintas Corporation has stronger performance than S&P Global Inc.

Summary

Cintas Corporation beats S&P Global Inc. on 8 of the 12 factors.

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services; First Aid and Safety Services; and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, and carpet and tile cleaning services, as well as sells uniforms directly. It also offers first aid and safety services, and fire protection products and services. The company offers its products and services through its distribution network and local delivery routes, or local representatives to small service and manufacturing companies, as well as major corporations. Cintas Corporation was founded in 1968 and is based in Cincinnati, Ohio.

S&P Global Inc. provides independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Ratings, Market and Commodities Intelligence, and S&P Dow Jones Indices. The Ratings segment provides credit ratings, research, and analytics to investors, issuers, and other market participants. The Market and Commodities Intelligence segment offers multi-asset-class data, research, and analytical capabilities, which integrate cross-asset analytics and desktop services, as well as delivers access to information, data, analytic services, and pricing and quality benchmarks to customers in the commodity and energy markets. The S&P Dow Jones Indices segment provides index that maintains various valuation and index benchmarks for investment advisors, wealth managers, and institutional investors. The company was formerly known as McGraw Hill Financial, Inc. and changed its name to S&P Global Inc. in April 2016. S&P Global Inc. was founded in 1888 and is headquartered in New York, New York.