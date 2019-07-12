Reviewing Cintas Corporation (CTAS)’s and Cimpress N.V. (NASDAQ:CMPR)’s results

Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS) and Cimpress N.V. (NASDAQ:CMPR), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Business Services. These factors are particularly influence the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership of the two firms.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cintas Corporation 208 3.74 N/A 7.55 29.35 Cimpress N.V. 91 0.99 N/A 1.70 50.44

Table 1 demonstrates Cintas Corporation and Cimpress N.V.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Cimpress N.V. has lower revenue and earnings than Cintas Corporation. The company with the lower P/E out of the two companies is considered for more affordable of the two firms currently. Cintas Corporation is trading at a lower P/E ratio than Cimpress N.V., indicating that it is currently more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cintas Corporation 0.00% 27.4% 11.8% Cimpress N.V. 0.00% 49.5% 3%

Risk & Volatility

Cintas Corporation is 5.00% more volatile than S&P 500 because the company has a beta of 1.05. Competitively, Cimpress N.V. is 105.00% less volatile than S&P 500, because of the -0.05 beta.

Liquidity

Cintas Corporation’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 2.2 and 1.9 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Cimpress N.V. are 0.5 and 0.4 respectively. Cintas Corporation therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Cimpress N.V.

Analyst Ratings

The Recommendations and Ratings for Cintas Corporation and Cimpress N.V. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Cintas Corporation 1 0 2 2.67 Cimpress N.V. 0 1 1 2.50

$208.33 is Cintas Corporation’s average price target while its potential downside is -13.88%. Cimpress N.V. on the other hand boasts of a $87.5 average price target and a -3.12% potential downside. Based on the analysts opinion we can conclude, Cimpress N.V. is looking more favorable than Cintas Corporation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Cintas Corporation and Cimpress N.V. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 68.9% and 86.4%. Insiders owned roughly 0.3% of Cintas Corporation’s shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.3% of Cimpress N.V.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cintas Corporation 0.74% 6.4% 9.81% 23.62% 20.89% 31.88% Cimpress N.V. -3.19% -2.68% 5.13% -27.16% -38.01% -17.19%

For the past year Cintas Corporation had bullish trend while Cimpress N.V. had bearish trend.

Summary

Cintas Corporation beats Cimpress N.V. on 9 of the 12 factors.

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services; First Aid and Safety Services; and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, and carpet and tile cleaning services, as well as sells uniforms directly. It also offers first aid and safety services, and fire protection products and services. The company offers its products and services through its distribution network and local delivery routes, or local representatives to small service and manufacturing companies, as well as major corporations. Cintas Corporation was founded in 1968 and is based in Cincinnati, Ohio.

Cimpress N.V. operates as a technology based company in North America, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, South America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It aggregates individually customized orders for a range of print, signage, apparel, and related products primarily through the Internet. The company operates through four segments: Vistaprint, Upload and Print, National Pen, and All Other Businesses. Its Vistaprint-branded Websites help approximately 17 million micro businesses create professional marketing products, as well as develop intuitive DIY solutions. The company also provides customized Web-to-print products, such as multi-page brochures, folders, flyers, business cards, signs, banners, posters, leaflets, booklets, letterheads, roll-ups, rigid signage, business cards, and others; and customized products, such as promotional products and beverage cans. In addition, it offers customized writing instruments and other promotional products, such as travel mugs, water bottles, tech gadgets, and trade show items for small-and medium-sized businesses through direct mail marketing and telesales, as well as through e-commerce business. Further, the company provides inserts and magazines; tradeshow displays and point-of-sale displays; decorated apparel, bags, and textiles; hard goods consisting of pens, USB sticks, and drinkware; and packaging products comprising corrugated board packaging, folded cartons, and labels. Additionally, it offers digital, Website design and hosting, and email marketing services, as well as order referral fees and third-party offerings. The company serves micro, small, medium, and large sized businesses; graphic designers, resellers, and print providers; teams, associations, and groups; and consumers. The company was formerly known as Vistaprint N.V. and changed its name to Cimpress N.V. in November 2014. Cimpress N.V. was incorporated in 2009 and is based in Venlo, the Netherlands.