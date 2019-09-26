Reviewing Cintas Corporation (CTAS)’s and Cardtronics plc (NASDAQ:CATM)’s results

Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS) and Cardtronics plc (NASDAQ:CATM) are two firms in the Business Services that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cintas Corporation 234 4.00 N/A 7.65 34.04 Cardtronics plc 31 1.05 N/A 0.22 128.87

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of Cintas Corporation and Cardtronics plc. Cardtronics plc appears to has lower revenue and earnings than Cintas Corporation. The business that is more affordable between the two has a lower P/E ratio. Cintas Corporation’s shares have been trading at lower P/E ratio which means it is presently more affordable than Cardtronics plc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of Cintas Corporation and Cardtronics plc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cintas Corporation 0.00% 26.9% 11.6% Cardtronics plc 0.00% 2.8% 0.6%

Risk and Volatility

Cintas Corporation’s current beta is 0.98 and it happens to be 2.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Cardtronics plc has a 1.29 beta and it is 29.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Cintas Corporation is 2.2 while its Quick Ratio stands at 1.9. The Current Ratio of rival Cardtronics plc is 0.8 and its Quick Ratio is has 0.7. Cintas Corporation is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Cardtronics plc.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is delivered Cintas Corporation and Cardtronics plc’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Cintas Corporation 1 3 2 2.33 Cardtronics plc 0 0 0 0.00

Cintas Corporation has a -5.24% downside potential and an average price target of $253.5.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Cintas Corporation and Cardtronics plc has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 69.5% and 0%. Insiders owned 1.4% of Cintas Corporation shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.2% of Cardtronics plc’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cintas Corporation -0.56% 9.03% 20.54% 39.56% 28.47% 55.03% Cardtronics plc -0.45% 3.15% -19.96% -0.28% 15.02% 9.54%

For the past year Cintas Corporation’s stock price has bigger growth than Cardtronics plc.

Summary

On 10 of the 11 factors Cintas Corporation beats Cardtronics plc.

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services; First Aid and Safety Services; and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, and carpet and tile cleaning services, as well as sells uniforms directly. It also offers first aid and safety services, and fire protection products and services. The company offers its products and services through its distribution network and local delivery routes, or local representatives to small service and manufacturing companies, as well as major corporations. Cintas Corporation was founded in 1968 and is based in Cincinnati, Ohio.

Cardtronics plc provides automated consumer financial services through its network of automated teller machines (ATMs) and multi-function financial services kiosks. The company offers cash dispensing and bank account balance inquiries, as well as other automated consumer financial services, including bill payments, check cashing, remote deposit capture, and money transfer services. It also provides managed services solutions, such as monitoring, maintenance, cash management, communications, and customer service; and owns and operates electronic funds transfer transaction processing platforms that provide transaction processing services to other ATMs under managed services arrangements. In addition, the company owns and operates Allpoint network, a surcharge-free ATM network, which offers surcharge-free ATM access to participating banks, credit unions, and stored-value debit card issuers. As of February 9, 2017, it provided services to approximately 225,000 ATMs in North America, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.