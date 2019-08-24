Reviewing Ciner Resources LP (CINR)’s and Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE:LAC)’s results

We will be contrasting the differences between Ciner Resources LP (NYSE:CINR) and Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE:LAC) as far as analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Industrial Metals & Minerals industry.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ciner Resources LP 21 0.58 N/A 2.59 6.53 Lithium Americas Corp. 4 51.63 N/A -0.32 0.00

In table 1 we can see Ciner Resources LP and Lithium Americas Corp.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Ciner Resources LP and Lithium Americas Corp.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ciner Resources LP 0.00% 34.3% 11.3% Lithium Americas Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 9.6% of Ciner Resources LP shares and 16.48% of Lithium Americas Corp. shares. Ciner Resources LP’s share owned by insiders are 0.7%. Insiders Comparatively, owned 36.97% of Lithium Americas Corp. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Ciner Resources LP -0.82% -7.53% -30.8% -26.62% -38.64% -20.98% Lithium Americas Corp. -6.58% -7.52% 1.93% 13.89% 1.37% 16.4%

For the past year Ciner Resources LP had bearish trend while Lithium Americas Corp. had bullish trend.

Summary

Ciner Resources LP beats on 6 of the 8 factors Lithium Americas Corp.

Ciner Resources LP engages in the trona ore mining and soda ash production businesses in the United States and internationally. It processes trona ore into soda ash, which is a raw material in flat glass, container glass, detergents, chemicals, paper, and other consumer and industrial products. The company has approximately 23,500 acres of leased and licensed subsurface mining areas in the Green River Basin of Wyoming. As of December 31, 2016, it had proven and probable reserves of approximately 263.5 million short tons of trona. Ciner Resource Partners LLC serves as the general partner of the company. The company was formerly known as OCI Resources LP and changed its name to Ciner Resources LP in November 2015. Ciner Resources LP is based in Atlanta, Georgia. Ciner Resources LP operates as a subsidiary of Ciner Wyoming Holding Co.

Lithium Americas Corp. operates as a resource company in the United States. The company explores for lithium deposits. It primarily holds interests in the Cauchari-Olaroz Project located in Jujuy province of Argentina; and the Lithium Nevada Project covering approximately 15,233 hectares of area located in northwestern Nevada. The company also manufactures and sells organoclay products that are used in complex oil and gas drilling and other applications. The company was formerly known as Western Lithium USA Corporation and changed its name to Lithium Americas Corp. in March 2016. Lithium Americas Corp. was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.