Reviewing Ciner Resources LP (CINR)’s and Entree Resources Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:EGI)’s results

Ciner Resources LP (NYSE:CINR) and Entree Resources Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:EGI) are two firms in the Industrial Metals & Minerals that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ciner Resources LP 21 0.57 N/A 2.59 6.53 Entree Resources Ltd. N/A 0.00 N/A -0.03 0.00

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ciner Resources LP 0.00% 34.3% 11.3% Entree Resources Ltd. 0.00% 0% 0%

Volatility & Risk

A 0.99 beta means Ciner Resources LP’s volatility is 1.00% less than S&P 500’s volatility. Competitively, Entree Resources Ltd.’s beta is 0.67 which is 33.00% less volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Ciner Resources LP is 2.9 while its Quick Ratio stands at 2.5. The Current Ratio of rival Entree Resources Ltd. is 33.8 and its Quick Ratio is has 33.8. Entree Resources Ltd. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Ciner Resources LP.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Ciner Resources LP and Entree Resources Ltd. are owned by institutional investors at 9.6% and 25.6% respectively. Insiders owned roughly 0.7% of Ciner Resources LP’s shares. Insiders Competitively, owned 2.6% of Entree Resources Ltd. shares.

Performance

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Ciner Resources LP -0.82% -7.53% -30.8% -26.62% -38.64% -20.98% Entree Resources Ltd. -6.6% -18.97% -27.48% -41.02% -41.35% -37.03%

For the past year Ciner Resources LP has stronger performance than Entree Resources Ltd.

On 7 of the 8 factors Ciner Resources LP beats Entree Resources Ltd.

Ciner Resources LP engages in the trona ore mining and soda ash production businesses in the United States and internationally. It processes trona ore into soda ash, which is a raw material in flat glass, container glass, detergents, chemicals, paper, and other consumer and industrial products. The company has approximately 23,500 acres of leased and licensed subsurface mining areas in the Green River Basin of Wyoming. As of December 31, 2016, it had proven and probable reserves of approximately 263.5 million short tons of trona. Ciner Resource Partners LLC serves as the general partner of the company. The company was formerly known as OCI Resources LP and changed its name to Ciner Resources LP in November 2015. Ciner Resources LP is based in Atlanta, Georgia. Ciner Resources LP operates as a subsidiary of Ciner Wyoming Holding Co.

EntrÃ©e Resources Ltd., an exploration stage company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral resource properties located in the United States, Mongolia, Peru, and Australia. Its principal properties include the Ann Mason project that consists of the Ann Mason copper-molybdenum and the Blue Hill copper deposits located in Nevada; and EntrÃ©e/Oyu Tolgoi joint venture property comprising Hugo North Extension copper-gold deposit and the Heruga copper-gold-molybdenum deposit located in Mongolia. The company was formerly known as EntrÃ©e Gold Inc. and changed its name to EntrÃ©e Resources Ltd. in May 2017. EntrÃ©e Resources Ltd. was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.