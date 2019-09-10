Reviewing Ciner Resources LP (CINR)’s and Compania de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN)’s results

Ciner Resources LP (NYSE:CINR) and Compania de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Industrial Metals & Minerals. These factors are particularly influence the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership of the two firms.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ciner Resources LP 20 0.59 N/A 2.59 6.53 Compania de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. 16 4.01 N/A -0.02 0.00

Table 1 highlights Ciner Resources LP and Compania de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Ciner Resources LP and Compania de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ciner Resources LP 0.00% 34.3% 11.3% Compania de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. 0.00% -0.5% -0.3%

Risk and Volatility

A beta of 0.99 shows that Ciner Resources LP is 1.00% less volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, Compania de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. is 41.00% less volatile than S&P 500, because of the 0.59 beta.

Liquidity

Ciner Resources LP has a Current Ratio of 2.9 and a Quick Ratio of 2.5. Competitively, Compania de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A.’s Current Ratio is 1.9 and has 1.6 Quick Ratio. Ciner Resources LP’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Compania de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Ciner Resources LP and Compania de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 9.6% and 64%. Insiders held 0.7% of Ciner Resources LP shares. Comparatively, Compania de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. has 37.2% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Ciner Resources LP -0.82% -7.53% -30.8% -26.62% -38.64% -20.98% Compania de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. -14.09% -7.47% -3.48% -0.85% 11.4% -6.04%

For the past year Ciner Resources LP’s stock price has bigger decline than Compania de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A.

Summary

Ciner Resources LP beats on 6 of the 8 factors Compania de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A.

Ciner Resources LP engages in the trona ore mining and soda ash production businesses in the United States and internationally. It processes trona ore into soda ash, which is a raw material in flat glass, container glass, detergents, chemicals, paper, and other consumer and industrial products. The company has approximately 23,500 acres of leased and licensed subsurface mining areas in the Green River Basin of Wyoming. As of December 31, 2016, it had proven and probable reserves of approximately 263.5 million short tons of trona. Ciner Resource Partners LLC serves as the general partner of the company. The company was formerly known as OCI Resources LP and changed its name to Ciner Resources LP in November 2015. Ciner Resources LP is based in Atlanta, Georgia. Ciner Resources LP operates as a subsidiary of Ciner Wyoming Holding Co.

CompaÃ±Ã­a de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A., a precious metals company, engages in the exploration, mining, and processing of gold, silver, lead, zinc, and copper metals in Peru. The company operates four directly operating mining units, including Orcopampa, Uchucchacua, Julcani, and Mallay; and two mining unites that are under development stage comprising Tambomayo and San Gabriel. It also owns interests in Colquijirca-Marcapunta, Tantahuatay, La Zanja, Yanacocha, San Gregorio, Daniela, Ccelloccasa, and Cerro Verde mines, as well as Trapiche, a mining unit at the development stage. In addition, the company provides electrical transmission services; energy generation services through hydroelectric plants; and geological, engineering, design, and construction consulting services to the mining sector, as well as engages in chemical processing activities. CompaÃ±Ã­a de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. was founded in 1953 and is headquartered in Lima, Peru.