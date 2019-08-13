Reviewing Ciner Resources LP (CINR)’s and Cameco Corporation (NYSE:CCJ)’s results

This is a contrast between Ciner Resources LP (NYSE:CINR) and Cameco Corporation (NYSE:CCJ) based on their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Industrial Metals & Minerals and they also compete with each other.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ciner Resources LP 21 0.59 N/A 2.59 6.53 Cameco Corporation 11 0.00 N/A 0.18 51.34

Demonstrates Ciner Resources LP and Cameco Corporation earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation. Cameco Corporation is observed to has lower revenue and earnings than Ciner Resources LP. The business that Currently has a lower P/E ratio is considered the more affordable of the two businesses. Ciner Resources LP is currently more affordable than Cameco Corporation, because it’s trading at a lower P/E ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ciner Resources LP 0.00% 34.3% 11.3% Cameco Corporation 0.00% 3% 1.8%

Risk and Volatility

Ciner Resources LP is 1.00% less volatile than S&P 500 due to its 0.99 beta. In other hand, Cameco Corporation has beta of 0.88 which is 12.00% less volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Ciner Resources LP are 2.9 and 2.5 respectively. Its competitor Cameco Corporation’s Current Ratio is 2.6 and its Quick Ratio is 1.7. Ciner Resources LP can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Cameco Corporation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Ciner Resources LP and Cameco Corporation has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 9.6% and 70.1%. 0.7% are Ciner Resources LP’s share owned by insiders. Competitively, 0.2% are Cameco Corporation’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Ciner Resources LP -0.82% -7.53% -30.8% -26.62% -38.64% -20.98% Cameco Corporation -7.45% -14.59% -15.61% -23.67% -13.63% -19.03%

For the past year Cameco Corporation has weaker performance than Ciner Resources LP

Summary

Ciner Resources LP beats on 8 of the 10 factors Cameco Corporation.

Ciner Resources LP engages in the trona ore mining and soda ash production businesses in the United States and internationally. It processes trona ore into soda ash, which is a raw material in flat glass, container glass, detergents, chemicals, paper, and other consumer and industrial products. The company has approximately 23,500 acres of leased and licensed subsurface mining areas in the Green River Basin of Wyoming. As of December 31, 2016, it had proven and probable reserves of approximately 263.5 million short tons of trona. Ciner Resource Partners LLC serves as the general partner of the company. The company was formerly known as OCI Resources LP and changed its name to Ciner Resources LP in November 2015. Ciner Resources LP is based in Atlanta, Georgia. Ciner Resources LP operates as a subsidiary of Ciner Wyoming Holding Co.

Cameco Corporation produces and sells uranium worldwide. It operates through three segments: Uranium, Fuel Services, and NUKEM. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, as well as purchase and sale of uranium concentrates. Its operating uranium properties include the McArthur River/Key Lake, Cigar Lake, and Rabbit Lake properties located in Saskatchewan, Canada; the Inkai property situated in Kazakhstan; the Smith Ranch-Highland property located in Wyoming, the United States; and the Crow Butte property situated in Nebraska, the United States. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services. This segment also produces fuel bundles and reactor components for CANDU reactors. The NUKEM segment trades in uranium and uranium-related products. The company sells its uranium and fuel services to nuclear utilities. Cameco Corporation was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Saskatoon, Canada.