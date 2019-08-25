Reviewing Cinemark Holdings Inc. (CNK)’s and Its Rivals results

Cinemark Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CNK) is a company in the Movie Production Theaters industry and that’s how we contrast it to its peers. The comparing will be based on the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0% of Cinemark Holdings Inc.’s shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 47.00% of all Movie Production Theaters’s companies shares are owned by institutional investors. 1% of Cinemark Holdings Inc. shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 13.97% of all Movie Production Theaters companies shares are owned by company insiders.

Profitability

Table 1 has Cinemark Holdings Inc. and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cinemark Holdings Inc. 0.00% 12.60% 3.80% Industry Average 2.39% 12.60% 3.80%

Earnings and Valuation

The following data compares Cinemark Holdings Inc. and its peers’ valuation, net income and top-line revenue.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Cinemark Holdings Inc. N/A 39 22.92 Industry Average 46.93M 1.96B 33.43

Cinemark Holdings Inc. has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its peers. The company has a lower P/E ratio which is presently more affordable in contrast to its peers.

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 shows summary of current ratings for Cinemark Holdings Inc. and its peers.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Cinemark Holdings Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Industry Average 0.00 2.00 2.00 2.89

Cinemark Holdings Inc. presently has a consensus price target of $48, suggesting a potential upside of 29.73%. The peers have a potential upside of 79.90%. Based on the results shown earlier, Cinemark Holdings Inc. is looking more favorable than its peers, analysts’ belief.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Cinemark Holdings Inc. and its peers.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cinemark Holdings Inc. 4.07% 10.52% -4.61% -0.65% 14.52% 11.51% Industry Average 5.85% 16.27% 0.00% 0.00% 14.52% 11.51%

For the past year Cinemark Holdings Inc. was bullish than its peers.

Liquidity

Cinemark Holdings Inc. has a Current Ratio of 0.8 and a Quick Ratio of 0.8. Competitively, Cinemark Holdings Inc.’s peers Current Ratio is 0.63 and has 0.63 Quick Ratio. Cinemark Holdings Inc. has better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Cinemark Holdings Inc.’s competitors.

Risk & Volatility

A beta of 0.72 shows that Cinemark Holdings Inc. is 28.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Cinemark Holdings Inc.’s peers’ beta is 0.91 which is 8.67% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Dividends

Cinemark Holdings Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Cinemark Holdings Inc.’s competitors beat on 4 of the 5 factors Cinemark Holdings Inc.

Cinemark Holdings, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the motion picture exhibition business. It operates theatres in the United States, Brazil, Argentina, Chile, Colombia, Peru, Ecuador, Honduras, El Salvador, Nicaragua, Costa Rica, Panama, Guatemala, Bolivia, Curacao, and Paraguay. As of August 10, 2017, the company operated 529 theatres and 5,926 screens. Cinemark Holdings, Inc. was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Plano, Texas.