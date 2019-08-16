Reviewing Cinedigm Corp. (CIDM)’s and Its Competitors results

As Entertainment – Diversified company, Cinedigm Corp. (NASDAQ:CIDM) is competing with its rivals based on the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Cinedigm Corp. has 7.7% of its shares owned by institutional investors versus an average of 57.69% institutional ownership for its peers. On other hand Cinedigm Corp. has 60.47% of its shares owned by company insiders versus an average of 17.03% insiders ownership for its rivals.

Profitability

Table 1 has Cinedigm Corp. and its rivals’ return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cinedigm Corp. 0.00% 50.70% -16.10% Industry Average 9.03% 34.76% 7.92%

Earnings and Valuation

The following data compares Cinedigm Corp. and its rivals’ valuation, top-line revenue and net income.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Cinedigm Corp. N/A 2 0.00 Industry Average 643.09M 7.12B 35.79

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 shows breakdown of current ratings for Cinedigm Corp. and its rivals.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Cinedigm Corp. 0 0 1 3.00 Industry Average 0.00 2.00 3.54 2.73

With consensus price target of $3, Cinedigm Corp. has a potential upside of 145.90%. The potential upside of the rivals is 8.16%. Given Cinedigm Corp.’s rivals higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Cinedigm Corp. has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Cinedigm Corp. and its rivals.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cinedigm Corp. -9.09% -17.29% -41.8% 4.76% -29.03% 92.95% Industry Average 4.14% 4.19% 5.21% 12.80% 23.75% 31.54%

For the past year Cinedigm Corp. was more bullish than its rivals.

Liquidity

Cinedigm Corp. has a Current Ratio of 0.6 and a Quick Ratio of 0.6. Competitively, Cinedigm Corp.’s rivals Current Ratio is 1.54 and has 1.44 Quick Ratio. Cinedigm Corp.’s peers have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Cinedigm Corp.

Risk and Volatility

Cinedigm Corp. has a beta of 1.39 and its 39.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Cinedigm Corp.’s peers are 7.87% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 1.08 beta.

Dividends

Cinedigm Corp. does not pay a dividend.

Cinedigm Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as distributor and aggregator of independent movie, television, and other short form content primarily in the United States. The company operates through four segments: The First Digital Cinema Deployment, The Second Digital Cinema Deployment, Digital Cinema Services, and Media Content and Entertainment Group. It manages a library of distribution rights to various titles and episodes released across digital, physical, and home and mobile entertainment platforms, as well as services digital cinema assets on approximately 12,000 domestic and foreign movie screens. The company distributes its products for various brands, such as Hallmark, Televisa, ZDF, Shout! Factory, NFL, NHL, and Scholastic, as well as international and domestic content creators, movie producers, television producers, and other short form digital content producers. It also collaborates with producers, including various brands and other content owners to market, source, curate, and distribute quality content to targeted audiences through existing and emerging digital home entertainment platforms, including iTunes, Amazon Prime, Netflix, Hulu, Xbox, PlayStation, and cable video-on-demand; and distributes DVD and Blu-ray discs to wholesalers and retailers with sales coverage to approximately 60,000 brick and mortar storefronts, including Walmart, Target, Best Buy, and Amazon. In addition, the company operates various branded and curated over-the-top entertainment channels, including Docurama, CONtv, and Dove Channel. The company was formerly known as Cinedigm Digital Cinema Corp. and changed its name to Cinedigm Corp. in September 2013. Cinedigm Corp. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in New York, New York.