Reviewing Cincinnati Financial Corporation (CINF)’s and Unico American Corporation (NASDAQ:UNAM)’s results

Cincinnati Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CINF) and Unico American Corporation (NASDAQ:UNAM) compete with each other in the Property & Casualty Insurance sector. We will analyze and contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cincinnati Financial Corporation 100 2.79 N/A 6.14 17.48 Unico American Corporation 6 1.02 N/A -0.31 0.00

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cincinnati Financial Corporation 0.00% 12.4% 4.5% Unico American Corporation 0.00% -2.9% -1.3%

Volatility & Risk

Cincinnati Financial Corporation has a beta of 0.67 and its 33.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. In other hand, Unico American Corporation has beta of -0.46 which is 146.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Cincinnati Financial Corporation 0 1 2 2.67 Unico American Corporation 0 0 0 0.00

Cincinnati Financial Corporation’s downside potential currently stands at -3.97% and an $110 average price target.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Cincinnati Financial Corporation and Unico American Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 65.5% and 19% respectively. Insiders owned roughly 1.7% of Cincinnati Financial Corporation’s shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 59.08% of Unico American Corporation’s shares.

Performance

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cincinnati Financial Corporation 0.07% 2.09% 12.72% 33.84% 42.35% 38.63% Unico American Corporation 2.03% 1.35% 6.17% -15.21% -29.18% -5.64%

For the past year Cincinnati Financial Corporation had bullish trend while Unico American Corporation had bearish trend.

Summary

On 8 of the 8 factors Cincinnati Financial Corporation beats Unico American Corporation.

Cincinnati Financial Corporation engages in the property casualty insurance business in the United States. It operates through five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment provides coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workersÂ’ compensation. This segment also offers director and officer liability insurance, contract and commercial surety bonds, and fidelity bonds; and machinery and equipment coverage, as well as coverage for property, liability, and business interruption. The Personal Lines Insurance segment provides personal auto and homeowners insurance, as well as dwelling fire, inland marine, personal umbrella liability, and watercraft coverages to individuals. The Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance segment offers commercial casualty insurance that covers businesses for third-party liability from accidents occurring on their premises or arising out of their operations, such as injuries sustained from products; and commercial property insurance, which insures buildings, inventory, equipment, and business income from loss or damage due to causes, such as fire, wind, hail, water, theft, and vandalism. The Life Insurance segment provides term life insurance products; universal life insurance products; worksite products, including term life, whole life, universal life, and disability insurance offered to employees through their employer; and whole life insurance products, as well as markets disability income insurance, deferred annuities, and immediate annuities. The Investments segment invests in publicly traded fixed-maturity, equity, and short-term investments. The company also offers commercial leasing and financing services. Cincinnati Financial Corporation was founded in 1950 and is headquartered in Fairfield, Ohio.

Unico American Corporation, through its subsidiaries, underwrites property and casualty insurance in Arizona, California, Nevada, Oregon, and Washington. The company provides property, casualty, health, and life insurance products, as well as insurance premium financing and membership association services. Its commercial property coverage insures against loss or damage to buildings, inventory, and equipment from natural disasters, including hurricanes, windstorms, hail, water, explosions, and severe winter weather, as well as other events, such as theft and vandalism, fires, storms, and financial loss due to business interruption resulting from covered property damage. The company also provides commercial liability coverage that insures against third party liability from accidents occurring on the insuredÂ’s premises or arising out of its operation; and writes separate policies to insure commercial property and commercial liability risks on a mono-line basis. In addition, it sells and services daily automobile rental policies; and provides group dental and vision insurance policies, as well as health and life insurance for individuals and groups. The company markets its insurance products primarily through a network of brokers and retail agents. Unico American Corporation was founded in 1969 and is based in Calabasas, California.