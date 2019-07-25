Reviewing Cincinnati Financial Corporation (CINF)’s and National General Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:NGHCN)’s results

This is a contrast between Cincinnati Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CINF) and National General Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:NGHCN) based on their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Property & Casualty Insurance and they also compete with each other.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cincinnati Financial Corporation 92 2.76 N/A 6.14 15.71 National General Holdings Corp. 22 0.56 N/A 1.77 13.52

Table 1 demonstrates Cincinnati Financial Corporation and National General Holdings Corp.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. National General Holdings Corp. is observed to has lower revenue and earnings than Cincinnati Financial Corporation. The business that Currently has a higher price-to-earnings ratio is considered the more expensive of the two businesses. Cincinnati Financial Corporation has been trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than National General Holdings Corp., which means that it is at the moment the more expensive of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cincinnati Financial Corporation 0.00% 12.4% 4.5% National General Holdings Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

Cincinnati Financial Corporation and National General Holdings Corp. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Cincinnati Financial Corporation 0 0 2 3.00 National General Holdings Corp. 0 0 0 0.00

Cincinnati Financial Corporation has a 7.22% upside potential and an average price target of $115.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 66.4% of Cincinnati Financial Corporation shares are held by institutional investors while 16.06% of National General Holdings Corp. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held roughly 1.7% of Cincinnati Financial Corporation’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cincinnati Financial Corporation 1.32% 10.66% 14.11% 18.57% 36.65% 24.54% National General Holdings Corp. 1.45% 3.86% 21.85% -0.71% -4.54% 20.53%

For the past year Cincinnati Financial Corporation was more bullish than National General Holdings Corp.

Summary

On 11 of the 10 factors Cincinnati Financial Corporation beats National General Holdings Corp.

Cincinnati Financial Corporation engages in the property casualty insurance business in the United States. It operates through five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment provides coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workersÂ’ compensation. This segment also offers director and officer liability insurance, contract and commercial surety bonds, and fidelity bonds; and machinery and equipment coverage, as well as coverage for property, liability, and business interruption. The Personal Lines Insurance segment provides personal auto and homeowners insurance, as well as dwelling fire, inland marine, personal umbrella liability, and watercraft coverages to individuals. The Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance segment offers commercial casualty insurance that covers businesses for third-party liability from accidents occurring on their premises or arising out of their operations, such as injuries sustained from products; and commercial property insurance, which insures buildings, inventory, equipment, and business income from loss or damage due to causes, such as fire, wind, hail, water, theft, and vandalism. The Life Insurance segment provides term life insurance products; universal life insurance products; worksite products, including term life, whole life, universal life, and disability insurance offered to employees through their employer; and whole life insurance products, as well as markets disability income insurance, deferred annuities, and immediate annuities. The Investments segment invests in publicly traded fixed-maturity, equity, and short-term investments. The company also offers commercial leasing and financing services. Cincinnati Financial Corporation was founded in 1950 and is headquartered in Fairfield, Ohio.