Reviewing Cincinnati Financial Corporation (CINF)’s and MGIC Investment Corporation (NYSE:MTG)’s results

Cincinnati Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CINF) and MGIC Investment Corporation (NYSE:MTG) are two firms in the Property & Casualty Insurance that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cincinnati Financial Corporation 97 2.71 N/A 6.14 17.48 MGIC Investment Corporation 13 3.86 N/A 1.79 7.19

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Cincinnati Financial Corporation and MGIC Investment Corporation. MGIC Investment Corporation is observed to has lower revenue and earnings than Cincinnati Financial Corporation. The business with a higher P/E ratio is presently more expensive of the two stocks. Cincinnati Financial Corporation’s presently higher P/E ratio means it is more expensive than MGIC Investment Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Cincinnati Financial Corporation and MGIC Investment Corporation’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cincinnati Financial Corporation 0.00% 12.4% 4.5% MGIC Investment Corporation 0.00% 18.9% 11.8%

Volatility & Risk

A beta of 0.67 shows that Cincinnati Financial Corporation is 33.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, MGIC Investment Corporation’s 57.00% volatility makes it more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 1.57 beta.

Analyst Ratings

Cincinnati Financial Corporation and MGIC Investment Corporation Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Cincinnati Financial Corporation 0 0 2 3.00 MGIC Investment Corporation 0 0 0 0.00

Cincinnati Financial Corporation has a 2.23% upside potential and a consensus target price of $115.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Cincinnati Financial Corporation and MGIC Investment Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 65.5% and 94.5% respectively. 1.7% are Cincinnati Financial Corporation’s share held by insiders. Insiders Competitively, held 1.3% of MGIC Investment Corporation shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cincinnati Financial Corporation 0.07% 2.09% 12.72% 33.84% 42.35% 38.63% MGIC Investment Corporation -5.31% -4.96% -11.81% 3.88% 3.3% 22.85%

For the past year Cincinnati Financial Corporation was more bullish than MGIC Investment Corporation.

Summary

Cincinnati Financial Corporation beats MGIC Investment Corporation on 8 of the 10 factors.

Cincinnati Financial Corporation engages in the property casualty insurance business in the United States. It operates through five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment provides coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workersÂ’ compensation. This segment also offers director and officer liability insurance, contract and commercial surety bonds, and fidelity bonds; and machinery and equipment coverage, as well as coverage for property, liability, and business interruption. The Personal Lines Insurance segment provides personal auto and homeowners insurance, as well as dwelling fire, inland marine, personal umbrella liability, and watercraft coverages to individuals. The Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance segment offers commercial casualty insurance that covers businesses for third-party liability from accidents occurring on their premises or arising out of their operations, such as injuries sustained from products; and commercial property insurance, which insures buildings, inventory, equipment, and business income from loss or damage due to causes, such as fire, wind, hail, water, theft, and vandalism. The Life Insurance segment provides term life insurance products; universal life insurance products; worksite products, including term life, whole life, universal life, and disability insurance offered to employees through their employer; and whole life insurance products, as well as markets disability income insurance, deferred annuities, and immediate annuities. The Investments segment invests in publicly traded fixed-maturity, equity, and short-term investments. The company also offers commercial leasing and financing services. Cincinnati Financial Corporation was founded in 1950 and is headquartered in Fairfield, Ohio.

MGIC Investment Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance and ancillary services to lenders and government sponsored entities in the United States. The company offers primary mortgage insurance that provides mortgage default protection on individual loans, as well as covers unpaid loan principal, delinquent interest, and various expenses associated with the default and subsequent foreclosure. It also provides contract underwriting services; and other services for the mortgage finance industry, such as analysis of loan originations and portfolios, and mortgage lead generation services, as well as reinsurance arrangements. It serves originators of residential mortgage loans, including savings institutions, commercial banks, mortgage brokers, credit unions, mortgage bankers, and other lenders. The company was founded in 1957 and is headquartered in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.