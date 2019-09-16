Reviewing Cincinnati Financial Corporation (CINF)’s and Its Competitors results

Cincinnati Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CINF) is a company in the Property & Casualty Insurance industry and that’s how we compare it to its rivals. The contrasting will be based on the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

65.5% of Cincinnati Financial Corporation’s shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 64.68% of all Property & Casualty Insurance’s companies shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.7% of Cincinnati Financial Corporation shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 6.91% of all Property & Casualty Insurance companies shares are owned by company insiders.

Profitability

On first table we have Cincinnati Financial Corporation and its rivals’ return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cincinnati Financial Corporation 0.00% 12.40% 4.50% Industry Average 4.76% 9.45% 2.90%

Valuation and Earnings

The following data compares Cincinnati Financial Corporation and its rivals’ net profit, valuation and top-line revenue.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Cincinnati Financial Corporation N/A 99 17.48 Industry Average 588.24M 12.35B 34.83

Cincinnati Financial Corporation has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its competitors. With currently lower P/E ratio Cincinnati Financial Corporation is more affordable than its rivals.

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 shows breakdown of recent ratings for Cincinnati Financial Corporation and its rivals.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Cincinnati Financial Corporation 0 1 2 2.67 Industry Average 1.00 1.69 1.80 2.62

With average price target of $110, Cincinnati Financial Corporation has a potential downside of -1.99%. As a group, Property & Casualty Insurance companies have a potential upside of -97.73%. Based on the data delivered earlier the equities research analysts’ view is that Cincinnati Financial Corporation’s rivals are looking more favorable than the stock itself.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Cincinnati Financial Corporation and its competitors.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cincinnati Financial Corporation 0.07% 2.09% 12.72% 33.84% 42.35% 38.63% Industry Average 2.91% 4.85% 8.86% 18.32% 16.01% 23.02%

For the past year Cincinnati Financial Corporation was more bullish than its rivals.

Risk & Volatility

Cincinnati Financial Corporation has a beta of 0.67 and its 33.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Cincinnati Financial Corporation’s competitors are 24.34% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 0.76 beta.

Dividends

Cincinnati Financial Corporation does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Cincinnati Financial Corporation’s peers beat Cincinnati Financial Corporation on 4 of the 5 factors.

Cincinnati Financial Corporation engages in the property casualty insurance business in the United States. It operates through five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment provides coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workersÂ’ compensation. This segment also offers director and officer liability insurance, contract and commercial surety bonds, and fidelity bonds; and machinery and equipment coverage, as well as coverage for property, liability, and business interruption. The Personal Lines Insurance segment provides personal auto and homeowners insurance, as well as dwelling fire, inland marine, personal umbrella liability, and watercraft coverages to individuals. The Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance segment offers commercial casualty insurance that covers businesses for third-party liability from accidents occurring on their premises or arising out of their operations, such as injuries sustained from products; and commercial property insurance, which insures buildings, inventory, equipment, and business income from loss or damage due to causes, such as fire, wind, hail, water, theft, and vandalism. The Life Insurance segment provides term life insurance products; universal life insurance products; worksite products, including term life, whole life, universal life, and disability insurance offered to employees through their employer; and whole life insurance products, as well as markets disability income insurance, deferred annuities, and immediate annuities. The Investments segment invests in publicly traded fixed-maturity, equity, and short-term investments. The company also offers commercial leasing and financing services. Cincinnati Financial Corporation was founded in 1950 and is headquartered in Fairfield, Ohio.