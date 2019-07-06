Reviewing Cincinnati Financial Corporation (CINF)’s and Everest Re Group Ltd. (NYSE:RE)’s results

Cincinnati Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CINF) and Everest Re Group Ltd. (NYSE:RE) are two firms in the Property & Casualty Insurance that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cincinnati Financial Corporation 89 2.72 N/A 6.14 15.71 Everest Re Group Ltd. 228 1.35 N/A 2.45 101.37

Demonstrates Cincinnati Financial Corporation and Everest Re Group Ltd. earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation. Everest Re Group Ltd. is observed to has lower earnings, but higher revenue than Cincinnati Financial Corporation. The business with the lower P/E out of the two companies is considered for more affordable of the two firms currently. Cincinnati Financial Corporation is trading at a lower P/E ratio than Everest Re Group Ltd., indicating that it is currently more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Table 2 has Cincinnati Financial Corporation and Everest Re Group Ltd.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cincinnati Financial Corporation 0.00% 12.4% 4.5% Everest Re Group Ltd. 0.00% 8.4% 2.9%

Volatility and Risk

Cincinnati Financial Corporation’s 0.74 beta indicates that its volatility is 26.00% less volatile than that of Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Everest Re Group Ltd.’s 67.00% volatility makes it less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 0.33 beta.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for Cincinnati Financial Corporation and Everest Re Group Ltd.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Cincinnati Financial Corporation 0 0 2 3.00 Everest Re Group Ltd. 0 3 0 2.00

Cincinnati Financial Corporation’s upside potential is 6.65% at a $115 consensus target price. Competitively Everest Re Group Ltd. has an average target price of $241.75, with potential downside of -5.01%. The results from earlier shows that analysts view suggest that Cincinnati Financial Corporation seems more appealing than Everest Re Group Ltd.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 66.4% of Cincinnati Financial Corporation shares and 86.3% of Everest Re Group Ltd. shares. 1.7% are Cincinnati Financial Corporation’s share owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.3% are Everest Re Group Ltd.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cincinnati Financial Corporation 1.32% 10.66% 14.11% 18.57% 36.65% 24.54% Everest Re Group Ltd. 2.63% 9.75% 15.76% 12.22% 9.41% 14.01%

For the past year Cincinnati Financial Corporation’s stock price has bigger growth than Everest Re Group Ltd.

Summary

On 8 of the 11 factors Cincinnati Financial Corporation beats Everest Re Group Ltd.

Cincinnati Financial Corporation engages in the property casualty insurance business in the United States. It operates through five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment provides coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workersÂ’ compensation. This segment also offers director and officer liability insurance, contract and commercial surety bonds, and fidelity bonds; and machinery and equipment coverage, as well as coverage for property, liability, and business interruption. The Personal Lines Insurance segment provides personal auto and homeowners insurance, as well as dwelling fire, inland marine, personal umbrella liability, and watercraft coverages to individuals. The Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance segment offers commercial casualty insurance that covers businesses for third-party liability from accidents occurring on their premises or arising out of their operations, such as injuries sustained from products; and commercial property insurance, which insures buildings, inventory, equipment, and business income from loss or damage due to causes, such as fire, wind, hail, water, theft, and vandalism. The Life Insurance segment provides term life insurance products; universal life insurance products; worksite products, including term life, whole life, universal life, and disability insurance offered to employees through their employer; and whole life insurance products, as well as markets disability income insurance, deferred annuities, and immediate annuities. The Investments segment invests in publicly traded fixed-maturity, equity, and short-term investments. The company also offers commercial leasing and financing services. Cincinnati Financial Corporation was founded in 1950 and is headquartered in Fairfield, Ohio.

Everest Re Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products. The company operates in five segments: U.S. Reinsurance, International, Bermuda, and Insurance. The U.S. Reinsurance segment writes property and casualty reinsurance; and specialty lines of business, including marine, aviation, surety, and accident and health insurance through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies in the Unites States. The International segment writes foreign property and casualty reinsurance in Canada, Singapore, Brazil, Miami, and New Jersey. The Bermuda segment provides reinsurance and insurance to property and casualty markets through brokers and directly with ceding companies in Bermuda; and reinsurance to the United Kingdom and European markets. The Insurance segment writes property and casualty insurance products directly, as well as through general agents, brokers, and surplus lines brokers in the United States and Canada. The company also provides property and casualty reinsurance and insurance coverages, such as errors and omissions liability, directors' and officers' liability, medical malpractice, and workerÂ’s compensation products. Everest Re Group, Ltd. was founded in 1973 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.