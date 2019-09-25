Reviewing Cimpress N.V. (CMPR)’s and Hill International Inc. (NYSE:HIL)’s results

Cimpress N.V. (NASDAQ:CMPR) and Hill International Inc. (NYSE:HIL), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Business Services. These factors are particularly influence the profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cimpress N.V. 97 1.44 N/A 1.70 56.80 Hill International Inc. 3 0.39 N/A -0.45 0.00

Demonstrates Cimpress N.V. and Hill International Inc. earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Cimpress N.V. and Hill International Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cimpress N.V. 0.00% 49.5% 3% Hill International Inc. 0.00% -26.1% -9.1%

Risk & Volatility

A beta of 0.09 shows that Cimpress N.V. is 91.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Hill International Inc.’s 12.00% volatility makes it less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 0.88 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Cimpress N.V. is 0.5 while its Quick Ratio stands at 0.4. The Current Ratio of rival Hill International Inc. is 1.5 and its Quick Ratio is has 1.5. Hill International Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Cimpress N.V.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for Cimpress N.V. and Hill International Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Cimpress N.V. 0 1 0 2.00 Hill International Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Cimpress N.V.’s downside potential currently stands at -1.92% and an $128 consensus price target.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 90.4% of Cimpress N.V. shares are owned by institutional investors while 62.1% of Hill International Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Cimpress N.V.’s share owned by insiders are 0.1%. Competitively, 1.7% are Hill International Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cimpress N.V. 1.11% 6.73% 6.93% -16.82% -32.97% -6.74% Hill International Inc. 3.62% 12.1% 19.77% -6.53% -42.2% 2.27%

For the past year Cimpress N.V. has -6.74% weaker performance while Hill International Inc. has 2.27% stronger performance.

Summary

On 7 of the 9 factors Cimpress N.V. beats Hill International Inc.

Cimpress N.V. operates as a technology based company in North America, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, South America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It aggregates individually customized orders for a range of print, signage, apparel, and related products primarily through the Internet. The company operates through four segments: Vistaprint, Upload and Print, National Pen, and All Other Businesses. Its Vistaprint-branded Websites help approximately 17 million micro businesses create professional marketing products, as well as develop intuitive DIY solutions. The company also provides customized Web-to-print products, such as multi-page brochures, folders, flyers, business cards, signs, banners, posters, leaflets, booklets, letterheads, roll-ups, rigid signage, business cards, and others; and customized products, such as promotional products and beverage cans. In addition, it offers customized writing instruments and other promotional products, such as travel mugs, water bottles, tech gadgets, and trade show items for small-and medium-sized businesses through direct mail marketing and telesales, as well as through e-commerce business. Further, the company provides inserts and magazines; tradeshow displays and point-of-sale displays; decorated apparel, bags, and textiles; hard goods consisting of pens, USB sticks, and drinkware; and packaging products comprising corrugated board packaging, folded cartons, and labels. Additionally, it offers digital, Website design and hosting, and email marketing services, as well as order referral fees and third-party offerings. The company serves micro, small, medium, and large sized businesses; graphic designers, resellers, and print providers; teams, associations, and groups; and consumers. The company was formerly known as Vistaprint N.V. and changed its name to Cimpress N.V. in November 2014. Cimpress N.V. was incorporated in 2009 and is based in Venlo, the Netherlands.

Hill International, Inc. provides project and construction management, and other consulting services primarily for the buildings, transportation, environmental, energy, and industrial markets. The company offers program management, project management, construction management, project management oversight, troubled project turnaround, staff augmentation, project labor agreement consulting, commissioning, estimating and cost management, and labor compliance and facilities management services. It also manages various phases of the construction process for construction owners, which include cost and budget controls, scheduling, estimating, expediting, inspection, contract administration, and management of contractors, subcontractors, and suppliers. The company primarily serves the United States and other national governments, state and local governments, foreign governments, and the private sector customers. Hill International, Inc. operates in the United States, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.