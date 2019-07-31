Reviewing Cimpress N.V. (CMPR)’s and Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A. (NASDAQ:ASPS)’s results

Cimpress N.V. (NASDAQ:CMPR) and Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A. (NASDAQ:ASPS), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Business Services. These factors are particularly influence the institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cimpress N.V. 90 1.08 N/A 1.70 50.44 Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A. 23 0.43 N/A -0.31 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cimpress N.V. 0.00% 49.5% 3% Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A. 0.00% -1.5% -0.6%

Risk and Volatility

A -0.05 beta indicates that Cimpress N.V. is 105.00% less volatile compared to S&P 500. Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A.’s 1.00% less volatile than S&P 500 volatility due to the stock’s 0.99 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Cimpress N.V. is 0.5 while its Quick Ratio stands at 0.4. The Current Ratio of rival Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A. is 1.9 and its Quick Ratio is has 1.9. Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Cimpress N.V.

Analyst Ratings

Cimpress N.V. and Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Cimpress N.V. 0 1 1 2.50 Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A. 0 1 0 2.00

Cimpress N.V.’s consensus target price is $87.5, while its potential downside is -7.89%. Competitively the consensus target price of Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A. is $30, which is potential 42.38% upside. Based on the analysts belief we can conclude, Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A. is looking more favorable than Cimpress N.V.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 86.4% of Cimpress N.V. shares and 69.1% of Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A. shares. Insiders held roughly 0.3% of Cimpress N.V.’s shares. Insiders Comparatively, held 2.3% of Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cimpress N.V. -3.19% -2.68% 5.13% -27.16% -38.01% -17.19% Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A. -6.08% -4.39% -5.28% 4.48% -17.77% 3.73%

For the past year Cimpress N.V. has -17.19% weaker performance while Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A. has 3.73% stronger performance.

Summary

Cimpress N.V. beats Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A. on 7 of the 10 factors.

Cimpress N.V. operates as a technology based company in North America, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, South America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It aggregates individually customized orders for a range of print, signage, apparel, and related products primarily through the Internet. The company operates through four segments: Vistaprint, Upload and Print, National Pen, and All Other Businesses. Its Vistaprint-branded Websites help approximately 17 million micro businesses create professional marketing products, as well as develop intuitive DIY solutions. The company also provides customized Web-to-print products, such as multi-page brochures, folders, flyers, business cards, signs, banners, posters, leaflets, booklets, letterheads, roll-ups, rigid signage, business cards, and others; and customized products, such as promotional products and beverage cans. In addition, it offers customized writing instruments and other promotional products, such as travel mugs, water bottles, tech gadgets, and trade show items for small-and medium-sized businesses through direct mail marketing and telesales, as well as through e-commerce business. Further, the company provides inserts and magazines; tradeshow displays and point-of-sale displays; decorated apparel, bags, and textiles; hard goods consisting of pens, USB sticks, and drinkware; and packaging products comprising corrugated board packaging, folded cartons, and labels. Additionally, it offers digital, Website design and hosting, and email marketing services, as well as order referral fees and third-party offerings. The company serves micro, small, medium, and large sized businesses; graphic designers, resellers, and print providers; teams, associations, and groups; and consumers. The company was formerly known as Vistaprint N.V. and changed its name to Cimpress N.V. in November 2014. Cimpress N.V. was incorporated in 2009 and is based in Venlo, the Netherlands.

Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A. operates as a marketplace and transaction solutions provider for the real estate, mortgage, and consumer debt industries in the United States. The companyÂ’s Mortgage Services segment offers services that span the mortgage and real estate lifecycle to loan servicers, originators, rental property investors, and real estate consumers. This segment provides asset management, origination, insurance, property valuation, and default management services. The companyÂ’s Financial Services segment offers collection and customer relationship management services. It provides asset recovery management services, such as post-charge-off debt collection; and customer care, technical support, early stage collections, insurance call center, and administrative support services. The companyÂ’s Technology Services segment offers software and data analytics solutions that facilitate process automation, rules management, controls enforcement, data security, marketplace enablement, and analytics-driven outcomes across the real estate and mortgage lifecycle. It provides loan origination system, borrower application portal, underwriting and quality control solution, and secondary loan trading platform; patented vendor management, marketplace transaction management, and payment management platform; document management platform; data analytics delivery platform; and residential and commercial loan services, and loss mitigation and default services. This segment also offers IT management services, including desktop support, data center support, network management, telephony services, application management, and IT security. The company serves utility companies, commercial banks, servicers, investors, non-bank originators and correspondent lenders, mortgage bankers, insurance companies, and financial services companies, as well as a government-sponsored enterprise. Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A. was incorporated in 1999 and is headquartered in Luxembourg.