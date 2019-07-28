Reviewing Cimarex Energy Co. (XEC)’s and PDC Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE)’s results

Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC) and PDC Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE) have been rivals in the Independent Oil & Gas for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cimarex Energy Co. 66 2.08 N/A 6.96 9.77 PDC Energy Inc. 36 1.39 N/A -1.63 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cimarex Energy Co. 0.00% 21.8% 11.5% PDC Energy Inc. 0.00% -4.4% -2.3%

Volatility and Risk

Cimarex Energy Co.’s volatility measures that it’s 28.00% more volatile than S&P 500 due to its 1.28 beta. Competitively, PDC Energy Inc.’s beta is 0.85 which is 15.00% less volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Cimarex Energy Co. are 2 and 1.9. Competitively, PDC Energy Inc. has 0.4 and 0.4 for Current and Quick Ratio. Cimarex Energy Co.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than PDC Energy Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Cimarex Energy Co. and PDC Energy Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Cimarex Energy Co. 0 4 6 2.60 PDC Energy Inc. 0 1 5 2.83

$87.8 is Cimarex Energy Co.’s average price target while its potential upside is 82.04%. Competitively PDC Energy Inc. has a consensus price target of $49.43, with potential upside of 77.68%. The data provided earlier shows that Cimarex Energy Co. appears more favorable than PDC Energy Inc., based on analyst opinion.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 98.8% of Cimarex Energy Co. shares and 0% of PDC Energy Inc. shares. Cimarex Energy Co.’s share owned by insiders are 1.1%. Competitively, 1.1% are PDC Energy Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cimarex Energy Co. 1.07% -2.27% -8.48% -24.7% -29.83% 10.32% PDC Energy Inc. 2.33% -13.16% 6.96% -15.94% -36.82% 27.08%

For the past year Cimarex Energy Co.’s stock price has smaller growth than PDC Energy Inc.

Summary

Cimarex Energy Co. beats PDC Energy Inc. on 8 of the 10 factors.

Cimarex Energy Co. operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company primarily in Oklahoma, Texas, and New Mexico. As of December 31, 2016, it had a total proved oil and gas reserves of 2.89 trillion cubic feet equivalent (Tcfe) consisting of 1.47 trillion cubic feet of natural gas, 0.64 Tcfe of oil, and 0.78 Tcfe of natural gas liquids primarily located in the Mid-Continent and Permian Basin regions. The company also owned interests in 3,094 net productive oil and gas wells. Cimarex Energy Co. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

PDC Energy, Inc., an independent exploration and production company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates through two segments, Oil and Gas Exploration and Production, and Gas Marketing. The Oil and Gas Exploration and Production segment produces and sells natural gas and natural gas liquids to midstream service providers and marketers; and crude oil. The Gas Marketing segment purchases, aggregates, and sells natural gas. This segment markets natural gas to third-party marketers and natural gas utilities, as well as to industrial and commercial customers. As of December 31, 2016, it had approximately 341.4 million barrels of crude oil equivalent of proved reserves; and owned an interest in approximately 2,900 gross productive wells. The company was formerly known as Petroleum Development Corporation and changed its name to PDC Energy, Inc. in June 2012. PDC Energy, Inc. was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.